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Netherlands vs Japan Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Netherlands vs Japan Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats
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Japan's goalkeeper Tomoki Hayakawa (L) smiles looking at heat lamps as they walk with teammates on the pitch at Dallas Stadium on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Netherlands in Dallas on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands and Japan met on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in a highly anticipated Group F opener at the FIFA World Cup. Fans searching for Netherlands vs Japan live, Netherlands vs Japan live score, and Netherlands vs Japan World Cup live today turned their attention to Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as both nations began their campaigns.

The Dutch entered the tournament with high expectations despite injury concerns, while Japan looked to overcome key absences and continue their reputation as one of Asia’s strongest international teams. This page will provide live updates, match analysis, and the latest developments as the game progresses.

Netherlands vs Japan Team News and Match Context

The buildup to the Netherlands vs Japan centered on significant squad changes for both teams. Ronald Koeman had to prepare without Xavi Simons and Jurriën Timber because of injuries.

Even with those absences, the Netherlands remained strong defensively, led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Up front, Donyell Malen was expected to lead the attack, with Memphis Depay also available.

Japan entered the tournament after losing captain Wataru Endo to injury and retirement. The absence of Kaoru Mitoma was another setback for the Samurai Blue.

As part of the ongoing Netherlands vs Japan live coverage, much attention focused on Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda, who were expected to drive Japan’s attack.

Head-to-Head Record and Latest Updates

The historical record favored the Netherlands heading into the match. The Dutch had never lost an official senior international against Japan and won their only previous World Cup meeting 1–0 in 2010.

Those following the Netherlands vs Japan latest updates also noted a 2–2 friendly draw in 2013, as well as victories for the Netherlands in meetings in 2009 and at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Stay tuned for live action from the Netherlands vs Japan today, the latest score, and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the Group F clash.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Netherlands vs Japan Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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