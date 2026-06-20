Netherlands vs Sweden Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Netherlands national football team faced the Sweden national football team in a crucial Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams chasing valuable points in the race for the knockout stage.

The Netherlands vs Sweden clash arrived with significant implications after Sweden opened their campaign with an impressive 5–1 victory over Tunisia, while the Netherlands were left frustrated after surrendering two leads in a 2–2 draw against Japan. As a result, the Dutch entered this Netherlands vs Sweden encounter needing a positive result to strengthen their qualification hopes, while Sweden knew a victory could secure an early place in the Round of 32.

Netherlands vs Sweden Group F Context

The buildup to the Netherlands vs Sweden centered on the contrasting starts made by the two European nations. Sweden sat top of Group F after their commanding win over Tunisia, giving them three points and a healthy goal difference advantage. The Netherlands, meanwhile, collected only one point from their opening match despite leading twice against Japan.

A win for Sweden would guarantee qualification for the knockout rounds, while the Dutch needed three points to regain control of their path through the group stage.

Historically, the matchup has been competitive. The Netherlands entered the contest with 12 victories from 25 meetings, while Sweden had won eight times, with five matches ending in draws. The most recent meeting between the teams ended in a 2–0 victory for the Dutch during World Cup qualifying in 2017.

Team News and Key Players

The Netherlands was without Quinten Timber, who missed the match with a concussion. However, Memphis Depay was in contention to return to the starting lineup after beginning the opening game on the bench.

Sweden arrived with few injury concerns. Gabriel Gudmundsson was expected to be available despite a minor knock. The attacking partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres remained Sweden’s biggest threat heading into the match.