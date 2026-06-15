Sweden vs Tunisia Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Sweden national football team and the Tunisia national football team met in their opening Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations seeking an early advantage in a group that also includes the Netherlands national football team and the Japan national football team.

The Netherlands and Japan had already played out a 2–2 draw, making this fixture even more significant. With valuable points at stake in the race for the knockout stage, Sweden and Tunisia entered the contest knowing that a victory could provide a major boost to their qualification hopes.

The match took place at Estadio BBVA in Mexico, with Argentine referee Yael Falcón Pérez overseeing the action.

Sweden vs Tunisia Match Context

The buildup to Sweden vs Tunisia focused on two teams attempting to make a positive start to their World Cup campaigns. Sweden arrived under the guidance of Graham Potter after navigating the UEFA playoffs to secure qualification.

Tunisia, coached by Sabri Lamouchi, entered the tournament seeking improvement after mixed results in preparation matches. Defensive organization and tactical discipline remained central to their approach.

The result of this Sweden vs Tunisia clash had the potential to reshape the early Group F standings, particularly after the draw between the Netherlands and Japan left all four teams with a realistic chance of finishing in the top two.

Key Players to Watch

Sweden possessed significant attacking quality through Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak. Both forwards carried strong scoring records into the tournament and were expected to lead Sweden’s attack.

Tunisia looked to Hannibal Mejbri for creativity and ball progression. The midfielder remained a key figure in linking defense and attack.

As the opening matchday continued, Sweden vs Tunisia represented an important opportunity for both teams to take control of their World Cup destiny.