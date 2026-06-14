Netherlands World Cup Squad 2026: Club Teams For All 26 Players

There are high hopes for the 2026 Netherlands World Cup squad, as it is usually one of the most consistently competitive teams when the tournament comes around. While a Dutch squad has never won the competition, the 2026 roster hopes to change that and finally bring the country to glory, as the group they arrive at the World Cup features some of the best players in the world playing for some of the best club teams on the planet.

The Netherlands World Cup squad is highlighted by superstar defender Virgil Van Dijk, but across all 26 total players on the team, playing on some of the most competitive club teams in Europe, they are hoping to finally bring the Oranje to the glory land in 2026.

Here’s a look at every player and their club teams and country from the Netherlands competing in this World Cup.

Club Teams For Netherlands World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are the club teams for the Netherlands World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers:

Mark Flekken: Bayer Leverkusen, German Bundesliga

Robin Roefs: Sunderland, English Premier League

Bart Verbruggen: Brighton, English Premier League

Defenders:

Nathan Aké: Manchester City, English Premier League

Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan, Italian Serie A

Jorrel Hato: Chelsea, English Premier League

Lutsharel Geertruida: RB Leipzig, German Bundesliga

Jan Paul van Hecke: Brighton, English Premier League

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham, English Premier League

Virgil van Dijk ©: Liverpool, English Premier League

Midfielders:

Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona, Spanish LaLiga

Marten de Roon: Atalanta, Italian Serie A

Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool, English Premier League

Teun Koopmeiners: Juventus, Italian Serie A

Tijjani Reijnders: Manchester City, English Premier League

Guus Til: PSV Eindhoven, Dutch Eredivisie

Quinten Timber: Marseille, French Ligue 1

Mats Wieffer: Brighton, English Premier League

Forwards:

Brian Brobbey: Sunderland, English Premier League

Memphis Depay: Corinthians, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool, English Premier League

Justin Kluivert: Bournemouth, English Premier League

Noa Lang: Galatasaray, Turkish Süper Lig

Donyell Malen: AS Roma, Italian Serie A

Crysencio Summerville: West Ham, English Premier League

Wout Weghorst: Ajax, Dutch Eredivisie

Those are the club teams for every player on the Netherlands World Cup squad.

Stat Breakdown For Dutch Players Club Teams

For many of the big-name countries competing in the World Cup, there tends to be a trend of a majority of their players competing in the local domestic club leagues, taking the England squad for instance, but that isn’t the case for the roster the Dutch have brought to the tournament.

Instead, half of the players on the Netherlands World Cup roster play club soccer in the English Premier League, as 13 of the 26 men play across the Channel during the season.

Here’s a stat breakdown of all the club teams and countries represented in this Dutch squad:

English Premier League: 13 players across eight teams: Brighton [3], Liverpool [3], Manchester City [2], Sunderland [2], Chelsea [1], Tottenham [1], Bournemouth [1], and West Ham [1].

Perhaps most notable for that group is Virgil Van Dijk, both the captain of the Netherlands World Cup team and his club team of Liverpool. He is the main Dutch superstar in the tournament, hopeful to shock the world and bring glory for the famous Oranje team.

After the Premier League, the Italian Serie A is the second-most represented in the Netherlands squad with four total players competing in that league: Inter Milan [1], Atalanta [1], Juventus [1], and AS Roma [1].

Following those two club leagues, both the German Bundesliga (Bayer Leverkusen [1] and RB Leipzig [1]) and the Dutch Eredivisie (PSV Eindhoven [1] and Ajax [1]) have two players each on the Netherlands roster.

Five club leagues have one player represented on the Oranje World Cup squad, which include the Spanish LaLiga (Barcelona), French Ligue 1 (Marseille), Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Corinthians), and Turkish Süper Lig (Galatasaray).

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Now that you know a bit more about the 2026 Netherlands World Cup squad, keep an eye out for those players across the tournament. Specifically, Van Dijk, Memhis Depay, Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Cody Gakpo, and Frenkie de Jong.

Their World Cup journey begins with a group stage matchup against Japan on Sunday, June 14, live at the AT&T (Dallas) Stadium.