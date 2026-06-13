EPL Players In World Cup 2026: Full List Of Premier League Stars By Club

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with 48 teams featuring some of the best players on the planet competing for the most coveted trophy in professional sports. While squads from each country feature stars playing in club leagues around the world, the English Premier League (EPL), which is considered the top-flight of club play, features more players on their rosters in the World Cup than any other league.

Here is a complete list of all the Premier League players in the 2026 World Cup.

Premier League Players In the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a total of 164 Premier League players playing in the World Cup across 38 different squad rosters, the EPL is the most-represented club league in the 2026 iteration of the tournament.

Based on Premier League rosters for all 20 teams competing in the English top-flight league, here are the squad breakdowns for every player competing in the current World Cup, going in alphabetical order.

Arsenal:

Jurriën Timber (Netherlands)

David Raya (Spain)

William Saliba (France)

Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

Declan Rice (England)

Martín Zubimendi (Spain)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Eberechi Eze (England)

Bukayo Saka (England)

Noni Madueke (England)

Mikel Merino (Spain)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Piero Hincapié (Ecuador)

Aston Villa:

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Ezri Konsa (England)

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)

Lucas Digne (France)

John McGinn (Scotland)

Amadou Onana (Belgium)

Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)

Morgan Rogers (England)

Ollie Watkins (England)

AFC Bournemouth:

Justin Kluivert (Netherlands)

Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland)

Ryan Christie (Scotland)

Rayan (Brazil)

Tyler Adams (United States)

Brentford:

Kristoffer Ajer (Norway)

Aaron Hickey (Scotland)

Jordan Henderson (England)

Igor Thiago (Brazil)

Brighton:

Mats Wieffer (Netherlands)

Jan Paul van Hecke (Netherlands)

Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey)

Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)

Diego Gómez (Paraguay)

Pascal Gross (Germany)

Yasin Ayari (Sweden)

Chelsea:

Jorrel Hato (Netherlands)

Mike Penders (Belgium)

Mamadou Sarr (Senegal)

Malo Gusto (France)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Reece James (England)

Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador)

Crystal Palace:

Dean Henderson (England)

Maxence Lacroix (France)

Daichi Kamada (Japan)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal)

Jefferson Lerma (Colombia)

Yéremy Pino (Spain)

Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)

Daniel Muñoz (Colombia)

Chadi Riad (Morocco)

Chris Richards (United States)

Coventry City (newly promoted):

Haji Wright (United States)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana)

Everton:

Jordan Pickford (England)

Nathan Patterson (Scotland)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

Fulham:

Timothy Castagne (Belgium)

Sander Berge (Norway)

Oscar Bobb (Norway)

Antonee Robinson (United States)

Issa Diop (Morocco)

Hull City (newly promoted):

Ivor Pandur (Croatia)

Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Ipswich Town (newly promoted):

George Hirst (Scotland)

Leeds:

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden)

Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

Brenden Aaronson (United States)

Liverpool:

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Alisson (Brazil)

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Manchester City:

Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

Nathan Aké (Netherlands)

James Trafford (England)

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

John Stones (England)

Marc Guéhi (England)

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Rúben Dias (Portugal)

Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

Nico O’Reilly (England)

Manchester United:

Senne Lammens (Belgium)

Altay Bayindir (Turkey)

Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

Diogo Dalot (Portugal)

Diego León (Paraguay)

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Tyler Fletcher (Scotland)

Newcastle:

Malick Thiaw (Germany)

Dan Burn (England)

Tino Livramento (England)

Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)

Anthony Elanga (Sweden)

Yoane Wissa (Congo DR)

Nick Woltemade (Germany)

Nottingham Forest:

Angus Gunn (Scotland)

Tyler Bindon (New Zealand)

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)

Nicolás Domínguez (Argentina)

Elliot Anderson (England)

Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

Chris Wood (New Zealand)

Sunderland:

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Robin Roefs (Netherlands)

Omar Alderete (Paraguay)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Habib Diarra (Senegal)

Noah Sadiki (Congo DR)

Wilson Isidor (Haiti)

Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco)

Nilson Angulo (Ecuador)

Tottenham Hotspur:

Micky van de Ven (Netherlands)

Antonín Kinsky (Czechia)

Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Kevin Danso (Austria)

Marcos Senesi (Argentina)

Djed Spence (England)

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Lucas Bergvall (Sweden)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

This list is per ESPN.com. It is not an exact representation of all the Premier League players in the World Cup as it does not include international roster reconstruction during the tournament, players on loan to different club teams.

With more than 1,200 players competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it is difficult to get an exact breakdown, but the list is a close approximation of all the Premier League players competing in the competition.

World Cup Rosters Stat Breakdown

Now that you know the EPL players in the World Cup, here’s a more specific breakdown of those stars. Which Premier League team has the most players competing in the tournament? Which countries have the most EPL players on their World Cup squad? How many players on the England squad are in the EPL?

All of that is answered here:

To begin, Manchester City has the largest number of players on their roster playing in the 2026 World Cup, with their squad represented 19 times across 12 different international rosters. It is the most in the Premier League, and the most by any club team on the planet. Arsenal ranks just behind with 16 players in the World Cup.

While other teams from top leagues in Europe also rank near the top of the list, like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona, English teams comprise a majority of the most-represented club teams in the World Cup.

In what is the least surprising statistic, the England World Cup squad has the most Premier League players represented, with 20 on their 2026 roster. After that, the Netherlands, Brazil, Scotland, Sweden, Belgium, France, Portugal, Norway, Senegal, and Spain have the most Premier League players on their World Cup rosters.

As mentioned, the Premier League has the most players set to suit up for the World Cup. After the English league, the German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1, and Italian Serie A round out the top of the list, as each league is considered one of the ‘big five’ leagues in Europe.

Now that you know the EPL players in the World Cup, keep an eye out for them while watching the tournament. Specifically with England, but as seen, across a majority of the record-breaking 48 teams in the competition.