New Zealand World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

On Sunday at the BC Place in Vancouver, New Zealand takes on Egypt as part of Group G action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s a must-win match for both nations if they want to advance to the knockout stages.

The All Whites are coming off a 2-2 draw against Iran in their World Cup opener last week. They are trying to make it to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

But before taking on Egypt, let’s look at New Zealand’s squad and the clubs their players represent at the professional level.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup New Zealand Squad

Here is the 26-player squad of New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes the clubs each player is signed to as a professional, as well as the respective leagues their clubs are based at.

Goalkeepers

Max Crocombe (Millwall FC | EFL Championship in England)

Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdansk | 1 Liga in Poland, on loan from AFC Bournemouth | English Premier League)

Michael Woud (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Defenders

Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Francis de Vries (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest | English Premier League)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United | Major League Soccer)

Liberato Cacace (Wrexham | EFL Championship in England)

Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Finn Surman (Portland Timbers | Major League Soccer)

Callan Elliot (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Tommy Smith (Braintree Town | National League in England)

Midfielders

Joe Bell (Viking FK | Eliteserien in Norway)

Marko Stamenic (Swansea City | EFL Championship in England)

Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix | A-League in AUS and NZ, on loan from FK TSC | Serbian First League)

Eliah Just (Motherwell FC | Scottish Premiership)

Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Ben Old (AS Saint-Etienne | Ligue 2 in France)

Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF | Danish Superliga)

Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle | Dutch Eredivisie)

Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Forwards

Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest | English Premier League)

Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Ben Waine (Port Vale | EFL League One in England)

Jesse Randall (Auckland FC | A-League in AUS and NZ)

Who Are New Zealand’s Manager and Captain?

New Zealand’s manager is Darren Bazeley, who has been in charge of the senior team since 2023. Bazeley has been part of New Zealand’s coaching system since 2011, when he took charge of their U-17 team.

Bazeley also managed Wanderers SC and had stints as an assistant at Colorado Rapids in the United States and Newcastle Jets in the A-League. He has won the OFC Nations Cup in 2024.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s captain is Chris Wood. He has had the armband since 2022, when long-time captain Winston Reid retired.

New Zealand’s Remaining World Cup Schedule

Following their match against Iraq, New Zealand’s final group stage game will be against Belgium on June 26 at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. That match’s kick-off time is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. EST.