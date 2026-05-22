Neymar Injury Update Leaves Brazil Worried Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations have hit another worrying moment after Neymar suffered a fresh injury scare during training with Santos. The 34-year-old forward picked up a minor calf problem just weeks before Brazil begins its World Cup campaign in North America.

Santos confirmed Neymar has a small 2-millimeter edema in his right calf and will miss upcoming club matches while recovering. Doctors expect him to return within five to ten days, but Brazil’s coaching staff is taking no risks before the tournament starts.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has already introduced strict fitness rules for the squad as Brazil targets a sixth FIFA World Cup title. Neymar’s fitness is now one of the biggest talking points as the national team prepares to gather at Granja Comary on May 27.

Neymar Injury Update Raises Concern for Brazil Before FIFA World Cup 2026

The latest Neymar injury update comes at an important time for Brazil. The team is entering the final stage of preparations before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 13. Neymar was included in Brazil’s 26-man squad announced by Ancelotti on May 18 despite concerns over his recent fitness record.

Santos’s head of medical services, Rodrigo Zogaib, described the injury as mild. Neymar is expected to recover quickly, but Brazil officials are expected to monitor him closely once he arrives at camp. Reports from inside the Brazilian Football Confederation suggest Neymar may not feature in Brazil’s warm-up games against Panama and Egypt.

Ancelotti has made it clear that every player will follow the same medical and fitness standards. The coach wants the full squad physically ready before Brazil faces Morocco in its opening Group C match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Neymar has faced injury problems over the past few years. He last played for Brazil in October 2023 before undergoing ACL surgery. His return to Santos earlier this year brought excitement after several strong performances, but another setback has again raised questions about his condition ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Plans Depend on Neymar’s Fitness

Brazil has not won the FIFA World Cup since 2002, and expectations remain high for the Seleção heading into the expanded 48-team tournament. Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer and one of the team’s most experienced players.

Ancelotti previously said Neymar would play in a more advanced, creative role to reduce his physical workload during matches. Even so, the coach continues to focus on overall squad balance rather than relying on a single player.

Brazil’s group stage schedule includes matches against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. The upcoming friendlies will allow Ancelotti to assess tactics and gauge squad depth ahead of the tournament.

Medical staff at Granja Comary are expected to carry out detailed examinations once Neymar joins the national team camp. Those tests will help determine whether he can return in time for Brazil’s opening matches.

Neymar Faces Another Big Test Before FIFA World Cup 2026

The latest Neymar injury update adds another difficult moment to the final years of the forward’s career. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star worked his way back from major knee surgery to earn his place in Brazil’s squad.

Brazil officials remain hopeful that Neymar will recover in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Still, the team is preparing alternative plans in case his recovery takes longer than expected.

With Brazil chasing its first World Cup title in more than two decades, the coming days could play a major role in shaping the team’s tournament hopes. Neymar’s condition will remain under close attention as Brazil continues its final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.