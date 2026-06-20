Raphinha Injury Update: Brazil Suddenly Faces Major World Cup Concern

Brazil may have secured a convincing result against Haiti, but attention quickly shifted to Raphinha after the Barcelona star was forced from the match, creating fresh concerns about his status as the 2026 World Cup group stage continues.

With Brazil chasing a record sixth World Cup championship and another crucial group-stage match looming, Raphinha’s condition suddenly becomes one of the biggest storylines facing the five-time World Cup winners.

Raphinha’s Hamstring Injury and Timeline

Raphinha went down clutching his right hamstring in the 40th minute of Thursday’s 3-0 win, and the Brazilian Football Confederation’s response did not exactly allay concerns.

“Forward Raphinha felt pain in his right hamstring during the first half of the match against Haiti,” the confederation announced, according to Barca Blaugranes. “The player has begun treatment and will be re-evaluated. We will let you know when we have more information.”

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti offered no real clarity immediately after the final whistle, saying only: “Raphinha will be evaluated tomorrow. Right now, we don’t know what happened,” as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

Scans were scheduled for Saturday. Raphinha came off visibly emotional, grabbing at the back of his right thigh before waving for the medical staff. Rayan entered in his place. No severity grade accompanied the CBF’s statement, and the star winger’s availability for Brazil’s final group-stage match against Scotland on Wednesday is now under serious threat.

In March, Raphinha sustained a right hamstring injury that cost him roughly a month and sidelined him for key Barcelona matches at a decisive point in the La Liga season. That was only one of several hamstring setbacks he dealt with through the campaign. He also arrived in the United States managing foot blisters, a separate issue that had trimmed his training workload heading into Thursday’s match, per the CBF.

Thursday night’s injury sequence closely resembled Raphinha’s earlier hamstring setback: going down without contact, reaching for his thigh and requiring treatment from medical staff.

What Raphinha’s Absence Means for Brazil

The Seleção’s attack was already operating without Neymar, who sat out the Haiti match while managing a calf issue. Losing Raphinha as well, even temporarily, strips Brazil of two of its most dangerous offensive weapons.

Raphinha has been Brazil’s most consistent attacking force through the group stage. He was considered one of the tournament’s most important players heading into the competition, and the numbers across the club season underlined why. The Barcelona winger produced 13 goals and three assists in La Liga competition in 2025-26, plus three more goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Brazil has depth. Luiz Henrique, Savinho and others are capable options in wide areas. But Raphinha’s combination of experience at this level, his threat from dead-ball situations and his volume of creation over 90 minutes remains unmatched in the squad. The Seleção is a legitimate championship contender either way, but the outlook changes if the 29-year-old misses the knockout rounds.

Saturday’s medical evaluation will set the tone for the week ahead. Brazil’s final group-stage match against Scotland arrives Wednesday.