Scotland vs Morocco Player Ratings Today: Scotland Left Frustrated as Early Blow Proves Costly

Scotland suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Morocco in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match at Boston Stadium. The game was decided after only 70 seconds when Ismael Saibari reacted quickest to score the only goal of the contest. Scotland responded with a determined performance and pushed hard for an equalizer, especially during the second half, but Morocco’s defense stood firm to secure all three points.

The Scotland vs Morocco player ratings today reflected a match decided by fine margins. Morocco’s early goal gave them control, while Scotland struggled to recover from their slow start. Despite creating pressure late in the game, Steve Clarke’s side could not find a breakthrough as Morocco strengthened their position in the race for qualification.

Scotland vs Morocco Player Ratings Today: Saibari Delivers the Decisive Moment

The Scotland vs Morocco player ratings today show Ismael Saibari as the highest-rated player on the pitch with a 7.1 rating. The Moroccan forward scored the winning goal inside two minutes and almost added a second when his effort struck the crossbar later in the match.

Brahim Díaz earned a 6.9 rating after providing the assist for the opening goal and causing problems for Scotland’s defense throughout his time on the field. Achraf Hakimi followed with a 6.8 rating after producing a disciplined display on the right side.

Yassine Bounou received a 6.7 rating after keeping a clean sheet and dealing confidently with Scotland’s late attacking pressure. Bilal El Khannouss earned 6.6, while Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi both recorded ratings of 6.5 after helping Morocco control possession.

Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, and Noussair Mazraoui each received ratings of 6.3 as Morocco completed an organized defensive performance to preserve the narrow lead.

Scotland vs Morocco Player Ratings: McTominay Leads Scotland’s Response

The Scotland vs Morocco player ratings highlight Scott McTominay as Scotland’s strongest performer. The midfielder earned a 6.6 rating after driving his team forward throughout the match and coming closest to creating a breakthrough.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn received a 6.5 rating after making important saves that prevented Morocco from extending their lead. Lewis Ferguson received a 6.4 rating following a solid midfield display and a threatening first-half free-kick.

Jack Hendry matched Ferguson’s rating of 6.4 after recovering from a difficult opening period and showing composure in possession. John McGinn earned a 6.2 rating, while Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie both finished on 6.1.

Grant Hanley received a 5.8 rating after struggling with Morocco’s quick attacking combinations early in the match. Andrew Robertson recorded 5.9, while Ché Adams was Scotland’s lowest-rated starter with a 5.5 rating after finding few opportunities in front of goal.

Scotland vs Morocco Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The final Scotland vs Morocco player ratings update underlines how important Morocco’s fast start proved to be. Saibari’s goal after just 70 seconds separated the teams and ultimately secured a valuable victory for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco received strong performances from key players including Saibari, Díaz, Hakimi, and Bounou. Their ability to stay organized defensively helped them protect their advantage despite increased pressure from Scotland during the second half.

For Scotland, McTominay, Ferguson, and Gunn produced encouraging displays, but the team could not find the equalizer their effort deserved. The latest Scotland vs Morocco player ratings update confirms that one early moment of quality was enough to decide an intense Group C contest.