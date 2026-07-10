Spain vs. Belgium: Full World Cup Quarterfinal Squads and Player Guide

Spain and Belgium collide Friday at Los Angeles Stadium in a World Cup quarterfinal that pits La Roja’s suffocating possession game against Belgium’s fading golden generation, with a semifinal date against France on the line. Kickoff is set for noon Pacific time, and both sides feature deep, tournament-tested rosters built for knockout-round pressure.

Spain enters as the heavy favorite, having reeled off six consecutive World Cup clean sheets on the way to eliminating Portugal and ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career. Belgium, banged up after losing midfielder Amadou Onana to a torn ACL, is riding a wave of momentum after thrashing co-host United States 4-1 in the round of 16. Below is a full guide to every player on both rosters heading into Friday’s match.

Spain’s Full Quarterfinal Roster, Player by Player

Spain’s 26-man squad blends a <a href="https://www.olympics.com/en/news/2026-fifa-world-cup-football-teams-squads-players-complete-list"deep, veteran defensive spine with arguably the most electric attacking talent left in the tournament. The breakdown below covers every player, position by position.

Unai Simón (GK, Athletic Bilbao): Spain’s first-choice keeper is known for calm distribution and timely saves, and he’s started every match of the tournament so far.

(GK, Athletic Bilbao): Spain’s first-choice keeper is known for calm distribution and timely saves, and he’s started every match of the tournament so far. David Raya (GK, Arsenal): The backup keeper has drawn praise in the Premier League for his penalty-stopping instincts and comfort playing out from the back.

(GK, Arsenal): The backup keeper has drawn praise in the Premier League for his penalty-stopping instincts and comfort playing out from the back. Joan García (GK, Barcelona): At 6-foot-4, the young reserve is considered Spain’s long-term successor in goal, prized for his reflexes and athleticism.

(GK, Barcelona): At 6-foot-4, the young reserve is considered Spain’s long-term successor in goal, prized for his reflexes and athleticism. Marc Pubill (DF, Atlético Madrid): A versatile right-back who can also slide into a back three, Pubill offers defensive solidity with an underrated crossing ability.

(DF, Atlético Madrid): A versatile right-back who can also slide into a back three, Pubill offers defensive solidity with an underrated crossing ability. Alejandro Grimaldo (DF, Bayer Leverkusen): The attacking left-back has become one of Europe’s most productive defenders, chipping in regularly with goals and assists from deep positions.

(DF, Bayer Leverkusen): The attacking left-back has become one of Europe’s most productive defenders, chipping in regularly with goals and assists from deep positions. Eric García (DF, Barcelona): A composed, ball-playing center-back, García reads the game well and helps Spain build attacks from the back.

(DF, Barcelona): A composed, ball-playing center-back, García reads the game well and helps Spain build attacks from the back. Marcos Llorente (DF, Atlético Madrid): Originally a midfielder, Llorente has been repurposed as an energetic wing-back who still carries real goal-scoring threat.

(DF, Atlético Madrid): Originally a midfielder, Llorente has been repurposed as an energetic wing-back who still carries real goal-scoring threat. Pedro Porro (DF, Tottenham): An attacking right-back with pace and end product, Porro consistently contributes going forward as much as he defends.

(DF, Tottenham): An attacking right-back with pace and end product, Porro consistently contributes going forward as much as he defends. Pau Cubarsí (DF, Barcelona): One of the tournament’s youngest center-backs, Cubarsí has drawn comparisons for his maturity, tackling range and composure on the ball.

(DF, Barcelona): One of the tournament’s youngest center-backs, Cubarsí has drawn comparisons for his maturity, tackling range and composure on the ball. Aymeric Laporte (DF, Athletic Bilbao): The experienced left-footed center-back anchors Spain’s defense with aerial strength and a long passing range.

(DF, Athletic Bilbao): The experienced left-footed center-back anchors Spain’s defense with aerial strength and a long passing range. Marc Cucurella (DF, Chelsea): A tenacious left-back known for his work rate in duels, Cucurella also pushes forward to add width in attack.

(DF, Chelsea): A tenacious left-back known for his work rate in duels, Cucurella also pushes forward to add width in attack. Rodri (MF, Manchester City): The reigning Ballon d’Or winner sits at the heart of Spain’s midfield, dictating tempo and often wearing the captain’s armband.

(MF, Manchester City): The reigning Ballon d’Or winner sits at the heart of Spain’s midfield, dictating tempo and often wearing the captain’s armband. Martín Zubimendi (MF, Arsenal): A composed defensive midfielder, Zubimendi wins the ball back cleanly and rarely wastes a pass.

(MF, Arsenal): A composed defensive midfielder, Zubimendi wins the ball back cleanly and rarely wastes a pass. Pedri (MF, Barcelona): Widely regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in the world, Pedri controls games with his vision and dribbling when healthy.

(MF, Barcelona): Widely regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in the world, Pedri controls games with his vision and dribbling when healthy. Fabián Ruiz (MF, PSG): A box-to-box midfielder with a reliable shot from distance, Ruiz gives Spain versatility across multiple midfield roles.

(MF, PSG): A box-to-box midfielder with a reliable shot from distance, Ruiz gives Spain versatility across multiple midfield roles. Mikel Merino (MF, Arsenal): Merino’s physicality and aerial presence make him a valuable outlet in transition and on set pieces.

(MF, Arsenal): Merino’s physicality and aerial presence make him a valuable outlet in transition and on set pieces. Gavi (MF, Barcelona): The young Barcelona midfielder plays with relentless intensity, pressing high and creating chances with his energy.

(MF, Barcelona): The young Barcelona midfielder plays with relentless intensity, pressing high and creating chances with his energy. Álex Baena (MF, Atlético Madrid): A creative attacking midfielder with a dangerous set-piece delivery, Baena adds flair from deeper positions.

(MF, Atlético Madrid): A creative attacking midfielder with a dangerous set-piece delivery, Baena adds flair from deeper positions. Lamine Yamal (FW, Barcelona): Spain’s teenage superstar winger remains the most dangerous dribbler in the tournament, capable of turning a match with a single touch.

(FW, Barcelona): Spain’s teenage superstar winger remains the most dangerous dribbler in the tournament, capable of turning a match with a single touch. Nico Williams (FW, Athletic Bilbao): The explosive winger’s directness and pace have made him a constant outlet down the flank.

(FW, Athletic Bilbao): The explosive winger’s directness and pace have made him a constant outlet down the flank. Dani Olmo (FW, Barcelona): A versatile attacker who can play through the middle or wide, Olmo brings technical polish and tactical intelligence.

(FW, Barcelona): A versatile attacker who can play through the middle or wide, Olmo brings technical polish and tactical intelligence. Ferran Torres (FW, Barcelona): A versatile forward with a nose for goal, Torres provides depth across multiple attacking positions.

(FW, Barcelona): A versatile forward with a nose for goal, Torres provides depth across multiple attacking positions. Mikel Oyarzabal (FW, Real Sociedad): Spain’s leading scorer at this World Cup, Oyarzabal combines clinical finishing with smart off-ball movement.

(FW, Real Sociedad): Spain’s leading scorer at this World Cup, Oyarzabal combines clinical finishing with smart off-ball movement. Yéremy Pino (FW, Crystal Palace): A dynamic, pacey winger, Pino adds another layer of unpredictability off the bench.

(FW, Crystal Palace): A dynamic, pacey winger, Pino adds another layer of unpredictability off the bench. Borja Iglesias (FW, Celta Vigo): The target-man striker offers a physical presence and aerial option Spain can turn to late in matches.

(FW, Celta Vigo): The target-man striker offers a physical presence and aerial option Spain can turn to late in matches. Víctor Muñoz (FW, Osasuna): The versatile forward rounds out Spain’s attacking depth as an emerging option for coach Luis de la Fuente.

Belgium’s Full Roster Guide Ahead of the Los Angeles Showdown

Belgium’s roster still leans on a “golden generation” on the verge of aging out, held together by Kevin De Bruyne’s passing and Thibaut Courtois’ still-elite goalkeeping. Here’s every player on the roster for Friday’s match.

Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid): Standing 6-foot-7, Courtois remains one of the world’s premier shot-stoppers and Belgium’s clear No. 1 in goal.

(GK, Real Madrid): Standing 6-foot-7, Courtois remains one of the world’s premier shot-stoppers and Belgium’s clear No. 1 in goal. Senne Lammens (GK, Manchester United): The young backup keeper is regarded as a rising talent developing behind Courtois.

(GK, Manchester United): The young backup keeper is regarded as a rising talent developing behind Courtois. Mike Penders (GK, Strasbourg, on loan from Chelsea): Another promising young keeper, Penders gives Belgium goalkeeping depth beyond its current starter.

(GK, Strasbourg, on loan from Chelsea): Another promising young keeper, Penders gives Belgium goalkeeping depth beyond its current starter. Timothy Castagne (DF, Fulham): A versatile, experienced full-back, Castagne provides steady defending on either side of the back line.

(DF, Fulham): A versatile, experienced full-back, Castagne provides steady defending on either side of the back line. Zeno Debast (DF, Sporting CP): The young center-back has emerged as a composed ball-player capable of stepping into midfield when needed.

(DF, Sporting CP): The young center-back has emerged as a composed ball-player capable of stepping into midfield when needed. Maxim De Cuyper (DF, Brighton): An attacking-minded full-back, De Cuyper is valued for his delivery from wide areas.

(DF, Brighton): An attacking-minded full-back, De Cuyper is valued for his delivery from wide areas. Koni De Winter (DF, AC Milan): The physical center-back has become a regular starter, adding size and strength to Belgium’s back line.

(DF, AC Milan): The physical center-back has become a regular starter, adding size and strength to Belgium’s back line. Brandon Mechele (DF, Club Brugge): A reliable, domestically proven center-back, Mechele brings experience and positional discipline.

(DF, Club Brugge): A reliable, domestically proven center-back, Mechele brings experience and positional discipline. Thomas Meunier (DF, Lille): The veteran right-back still contributes going forward with dangerous crosses into the box.

(DF, Lille): The veteran right-back still contributes going forward with dangerous crosses into the box. Nathan Ngoy (DF, Lille): A young defender in the mix, Ngoy gives Belgium another option at the back.

(DF, Lille): A young defender in the mix, Ngoy gives Belgium another option at the back. Joaquin Seys (DF, Club Brugge): The promising full-back rounds out Belgium’s depth on the flanks.

(DF, Club Brugge): The promising full-back rounds out Belgium’s depth on the flanks. Arthur Theate (DF, Eintracht Frankfurt): A modern center-back with strong aerial and passing ability, Theate adds another ball-playing option in defense.

(DF, Eintracht Frankfurt): A modern center-back with strong aerial and passing ability, Theate adds another ball-playing option in defense. Kevin De Bruyne (MF, Napoli): At 34, De Bruyne remains Belgium’s creative engine, still capable of unlocking defenses with a single pass.

(MF, Napoli): At 34, De Bruyne remains Belgium’s creative engine, still capable of unlocking defenses with a single pass. Amadou Onana (MF, Aston Villa): The powerful box-to-box midfielder tore his ACL during the tournament and will not play Friday, a significant loss to Belgium’s midfield steel.

(MF, Aston Villa): The powerful box-to-box midfielder tore his ACL during the tournament and will not play Friday, a significant loss to Belgium’s midfield steel. Nicolas Raskin (MF, Rangers): An energetic midfielder, Raskin is expected to see an expanded role with Onana sidelined.

(MF, Rangers): An energetic midfielder, Raskin is expected to see an expanded role with Onana sidelined. Youri Tielemans (MF, Aston Villa): Belgium’s captain brings leadership and a wide passing range from the center of midfield.

(MF, Aston Villa): Belgium’s captain brings leadership and a wide passing range from the center of midfield. Hans Vanaken (MF, Club Brugge): The experienced playmaker offers creativity and composure on the ball.

(MF, Club Brugge): The experienced playmaker offers creativity and composure on the ball. Axel Witsel (MF, Girona): The veteran can slot into either defense or midfield, providing tactical flexibility and calm under pressure.

(MF, Girona): The veteran can slot into either defense or midfield, providing tactical flexibility and calm under pressure. Charles De Ketelaere (FW, Atalanta): A technically gifted forward, De Ketelaere can play across the front line and combine well in tight spaces.

(FW, Atalanta): A technically gifted forward, De Ketelaere can play across the front line and combine well in tight spaces. Jérémy Doku (FW, Manchester City): The explosive winger’s dribbling and pace make him Belgium’s most dangerous individual attacking threat.

(FW, Manchester City): The explosive winger’s dribbling and pace make him Belgium’s most dangerous individual attacking threat. Matias Fernandez-Pardo (FW, Lille): A young forward on the rise, Fernandez-Pardo is one of the squad’s names to watch.

(FW, Lille): A young forward on the rise, Fernandez-Pardo is one of the squad’s names to watch. Romelu Lukaku (FW, Napoli): Belgium’s powerful target striker leads the team with three goals at this World Cup and remains a load to handle physically.

(FW, Napoli): Belgium’s powerful target striker leads the team with three goals at this World Cup and remains a load to handle physically. Dodi Lukebakio (FW, Benfica): The pacey winger adds finishing and directness off the bench.

(FW, Benfica): The pacey winger adds finishing and directness off the bench. Diego Moreira (FW, Strasbourg): A young forward option, Moreira gives Belgium’s coaching staff another attacking look late in matches.

(FW, Strasbourg): A young forward option, Moreira gives Belgium’s coaching staff another attacking look late in matches. Alexis Saelemaekers (FW, AC Milan): The versatile attacker’s work rate makes him useful both defensively and going forward.

(FW, AC Milan): The versatile attacker’s work rate makes him useful both defensively and going forward. Leandro Trossard (FW, Arsenal): A technical forward with sharp finishing instincts, Trossard can play centrally or from the wing.

“Everyone on our team realizes it’s possible,” Courtois said of pulling off the upset. “There are always surprises, and I think we can be one of them. Eliminating the European champions would obviously be a huge upset. The confidence is there.”

Spain’s Dani Olmo, meanwhile, pointed to Yamal’s growing influence despite the winger’s modest scoring output so far.

“He brings so much to the team with his dribbling and presence,” Olmo said. “When he receives the ball, two or three opposing players close in on him, which opens up space.”

Opta’s model gives Spain a 59.3% chance of winning in regulation, with Belgium’s odds sitting at 18.3% and a 22.4% probability the match reaches extra time. Whoever survives Friday advances to face France, which eliminated Morocco 2-0 on Thursday, in Tuesday’s semifinal in Dallas.