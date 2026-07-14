Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal: Meet the WAGs Behind the Players

Spain and France are set to battle for a place in the World Cup 2026 final, with two of international soccer’s most talented squads taking center stage.

While the attention will be on soccer stars like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, many of the players are supported by accomplished partners with careers ranging from acting and modeling to psychology, fashion and technology.

Here’s a look at the women cheering on Spain and France ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Spain’s WAGs Include Models, Influencers and a Psychologist

Lamine Yamal & Ines Garcia Santos

Lamine Yamal confirmed his relationship with influencer Ines Garcia Santos in May when the pair attended Barcelona’s celebratory team dinner together.

The Seville-based influencer was later spotted vacationing in Greece with the 18-year-old star. She also publicly denied online rumors claiming she ended a previous five-year relationship to date Yamal.

Nico Williams & Ainhi Garcia

Nico Williams has been linked to artificial intelligence specialist Ainhi Garcia since early 2025 after the pair reportedly met through his younger sister.

Garcia has built a social media following of more than 55,000 people while sharing glimpses of her travels, Pilates workouts and time supporting Williams during Spain’s matches.

Pedri & Alejandra Dorta

Pedri, whose full name is Pedro González, introduced model Alejandra Dorta to the public in December 2025 when they attended the Premier Padel Tour Finals in Barcelona.

Since then, Dorta has frequently shared photos supporting Spain from the stands alongside other members of the national team’s WAG group.

Marcos Llorente & Paddy Noarbe

Marcos Llorente and Paddy Noarbe have been together since meeting in high school in 2013 before marrying in June 2023.

According to The18, Llorente proposed inside Atlético Madrid’s stadium after showing Noarbe a video celebrating both his career highlights and their relationship. Afterward, he shared a message with fans that read, “There is no better life partner.”

Marc Cucurella & Claudia Rodríguez

Marc Cucurella has been in a relationship with content creator Claudia Rodríguez since 2018. The couple shares three children: Mateo, Rio, and Bella.

Last November, Cucurella marked their anniversary with a humorous social media post that read, “Los ocho años más largos de mi vida,” which translates to “The longest eight years of my life.”

Fabián Ruiz & Rosa Pereira

Fabián Ruiz married psychologist Rosa Pereira during a ceremony in Seville in July 2025.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they are expecting a baby boy. Pereira shared the news on Instagram, writing, “The best part of our life is still to come.”

France’s World Cup WAGs Include an Actress, Influencers and Fashion Entrepreneurs

Kylian Mbappé & Ester Expósito

Kylian Mbappé has been linked to Spanish actress Ester Expósito, best known for starring in the Netflix series “Elite.”

Dating rumors began after the pair were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in March before later being photographed aboard a yacht in Sardinia.

Antoine Griezmann & Erika Choperena

Antoine Griezmann and Erika Choperena have been together since meeting in San Sebastián in 2011.

The couple secretly married in 2017 and now share three children, all born on the same calendar date in different years. Choperena is also a qualified child psychologist and fashion influencer with more than one million Instagram followers.

Ousmane Dembélé & Rima Edbouche

Ousmane Dembélé’s wife, Rima Edbouche, first gained recognition on TikTok as a Muslim fashion creator while never revealing her face.

She later launched the modest fashion brand Razalae before stepping away from much of the public spotlight, choosing to keep her personal life largely private.

Lucas Digne & Tiziri Digne

Lucas Digne and Tiziri Digne have been together since they met in high school at age 16.

The couple married in 2014 and have three children. Tiziri later appeared on the French reality series “Champions, Familles de Footballeurs,” where she challenged stereotypes surrounding soccer players’ wives while continuing her work as a fashion blogger and influencer.

Aurélien Tchouaméni & Suzette Carter

Aurélien Tchouaméni and model Suzette Carter reportedly made their relationship public in 2025 after attending an NBA playoff game together.

The pair later addressed false online rumors involving a fabricated social media post. Tchouaméni responded by sharing the fake image and writing, “That’s not my account. Take care.”