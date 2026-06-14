World Cup Weather: Storms Could Impact Netherlands-Japan in Arlington

The Netherlands-Japan World Cup opener arrives with a significant weather concern as thunderstorms, lightning, and dangerous heat threaten conditions around AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

While the stadium’s retractable roof offers protection once fans are inside, storm activity across North Texas could still influence pregame operations, arrival plans, and the atmosphere surrounding one of the tournament’s marquee group-stage matchups.

Netherlands vs. Japan: Storms, Heat Threaten AT&T Stadium

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arlington area, with heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees during the hours surrounding kickoff. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon, with south-southeasterly winds and a 65 percent precipitation chance for the day, according to WFAA meteorologists tracking the Arlington forecast.

FIFA and stadium officials retain the authority to close the roof if lightning or heavy rain creates a safety concern, a decision that could dramatically alter conditions for players and the expected 80,000-plus fans inside one of the World Cup’s signature venues.

With the roof sealed, playing conditions are controlled and the match runs without weather disruption. With it open, heat and humidity alone place physical stress on players competing in a setting where neither side can afford an early loss. Any active thunderstorm during play could trigger a delay, regardless of roof status, if lightning approaches within a dangerous range of the stadium structure.

The roof call, according to WFAA, will depend on real-time conditions as game time approaches. The National Weather Service flagged the DFW region for elevated storm activity through the afternoon hours, and that window aligns almost precisely with the 3 p.m. CDT kickoff slot.

Texas in mid-June produces some of the most volatile afternoon weather in the continental United States. Heat builds through the morning hours, moisture surges in from the Gulf, and by mid-afternoon the atmospheric ingredients for severe convective storms are almost always in place. Sunday is running that script. The combination of a 65 percent rain chance with heat indices already near or above 100 degrees makes this one of the more challenging weather setups any 2026 World Cup venue will face during the group stage.

For fans converging on AT&T Stadium, the dual threat — extreme afternoon heat combined with the possibility of active lightning in parking areas and exterior plazas — creates serious logistical obstacles. Inside the building, the retractable roof provides full protection from the elements. Getting to the gate Sunday afternoon is the problem.

Netherlands vs. Japan Match Preview

Whatever the atmosphere looks like outside, the match itself is a certified top-of-the-group clash. The Netherlands reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan advanced to the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022, according to ESPN.

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side relies on a deep attacking corps — Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and Donyell Malen — with Frenkie de Jong controlling the midfield. Japan, under Hajime Moriyasu, arrives in Arlington having won six straight matches, including victories over Brazil and England, despite the absence of captain Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma. Ayase Ueda, the Eredivisie Golden Boot winner, leads the attacking line, according to ESPN.

The Netherlands are the slight favorites. Japan’s tactical discipline and recent results could make this match considerably tighter than experts expect.