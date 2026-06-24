Stormzy Faces Unique World Cup Dilemma as England Draws With Ghana

Stormzy entered Tuesday’s World Cup clash between England and Ghana with a problem most fans would love to have.

The award-winning rapper, who was born and raised in London but has Ghanaian roots through his mother, openly admitted before kickoff that he wanted both teams to succeed when they met in Boston. His comments came ahead of a tense Group L showdown that ultimately ended in a scoreless draw.

Speaking with the BBC before the match, Stormzy explained why picking a side was nearly impossible, The Independent reports.

“I’m a Ghana boy, I’m an English boy. It’s a beautiful day for me,” he said. “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Who are you rooting for?’, and I’m like, ‘I’ll be honest, a nice 1-1 draw’.”

While England entered the match after a 4-2 victory over Croatia, Stormzy acknowledged that Ghana may have needed the result more.

“Do you know what it is? Ghana, we need the points more than England need the points. But it’s just beautiful. It’s obviously both my heritages, so it’s a beautiful day for me.”

Stormzy Embraces Both Sides of His Heritage

The 32-year-old appeared to enjoy every part of the World Cup atmosphere despite finding himself caught between two nations.

Stormzy described the scene around the stadium as “chaotic” and revealed that he had even become separated from his sister amid the crowds. Even with the confusion, he remained appreciative of the opportunity.

“I keep reminding myself I’m very blessed to be here,” he said.

Following the match, Stormzy shared several photos from inside the stadium, including an image of himself posing with the match ball. His social media post reflected the same balanced perspective he carried into the game.

“Now for England to slap 3 or 4 past Panama and for Ghana to nick points against Croatia and we move forward!” he wrote. “Grateful to of been part of a game that means a lot to me.”

He also thanked Adidas for allowing him to “bring out the Trionda” during the occasion.

While supporters from both countries packed the venue hoping for a memorable result, neither side managed to find the breakthrough required to secure all three points.

England Left Frustrated Despite Dominating Pos

England controlled large stretches of the match but struggled to convert possession into meaningful chances.

Thomas Tuchel made two changes to the starting lineup from the team that defeated Croatia, inserting Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence, per ESPN. As the match progressed, he turned to his bench, introducing Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford and Nico O’Reilly in an effort to unlock Ghana’s defense.

The opportunities eventually arrived late.

O’Reilly came closest when his header struck the crossbar in the 86th minute. The rebound fell to captain Harry Kane, but the striker sent his effort over the bar from close range.

Kane spent much of the evening isolated. For long stretches, England struggled to connect with their captain in dangerous areas, limiting his influence compared to his performance against Croatia.

Ghana approached the contest differently. The Black Stars focused on defensive organization and rarely pushed numbers forward. They managed only two shots during the match but earned a valuable point that could prove significant heading into their final group-stage fixture against Croatia.

The draw leaves both England and Ghana on four points after two matches in Group L. England remains ahead on goal difference and will next face Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while Ghana prepares for a pivotal meeting with Croatia.

For Stormzy, the final whistle delivered something close to the outcome he envisioned before kickoff. Although he jokingly requested a 1-1 draw, a scoreless stalemate ensured neither of the nations closest to his heart walked away disappointed.