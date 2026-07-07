Who Does Switzerland Play Next? World Cup Game Date, Opponent, Time

Switzerland punched into a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 1954 on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with defending champion Argentina.

The Swiss got past Colombia on penalty kicks after a scoreless 120 minutes at BC Place in Vancouver, and now they face defending champion Argentina, which survived a wild comeback against Egypt just hours earlier, a collision few expected to be this lopsided on paper. The two nations have crossed paths at this stage before, and Switzerland is well aware of how that meeting ended.

The quarterfinal is set for Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local) at Kansas City Stadium, according to the 2026 World Cup fixtures list from ESPN. Win that, and Switzerland would meet the winner of Norway vs. England, scheduled for July 11 at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, in a semifinal on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The other semifinal, July 14 in the Dallas-Arlington area, will pit the winners of France vs. Morocco and Spain vs. Belgium against each other. A finalist from that side of the bracket would await the Swiss, or Argentina, in the championship match on Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Every step of that path runs through opponents who have looked dangerous all summer, which only raises the degree of difficulty facing Switzerland in Kansas City.

Argentina’s Comeback Sets Up the Test

Lionel Messi and company trailed 2-0 to Egypt before storming back to win 3-2 with all three goals scored within 12 minutes. Messi himself scored during the rally.

The result keeps intact a defense that Austria boss Ralf Rangnick could not find a single hole in earlier this tournament.

“Let’s talk about the weaknesses. There are none, nothing that we were able to observe,” Rangnick said, as quoted by AFP. He added that Argentina is “more than just Messi,” pointing to a roster loaded at every position.

That depth, paired with Messi’s continued scoring surge, makes Argentina a heavy favorite entering Kansas City. La Albiceleste has won every match it has played at this tournament, and Lionel Scaloni’s group is chasing a 12th career World Cup quarterfinal appearance, a mark few nations can match.

Switzerland Chases Uncharted Territory

Reaching the quarterfinal already breaks new ground for the Swiss, who had fallen at the Round of 16 in each of the last three World Cups, ousted by Argentina, Sweden and Portugal in succession, according to a preview from FanSided.

Coach Murat Yakin’s group has lost just once in its last 18 matches. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye supplied the goals in the previous round against Algeria, and that same combination of a compact structure with quick transitions carried the Swiss past Colombia on Tuesday. Granit Xhaka continues to anchor the midfield, controlling tempo and giving Yakin’s back line the cover it needs to stay organized against faster, more direct attacks.

Whether that formula holds against Argentina’s firepower is the question to be addressed in Kansas City. Switzerland has the resilience. Argentina has Messi and an in-form supporting cast.

Both teams will arrive in Missouri with something to prove. Argentina is defending a title. Switzerland is chasing history it has never touched. Saturday’s winner won’t just book a semifinal berth. It will carry momentum into the final two rounds of the 2026 World Cup.