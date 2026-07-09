Will Taylor Swift Perform at World Cup Final Halftime Show After Kelce Wedding?

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce has fueled fresh speculation about her next major appearance, including whether she could perform at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 — just 16 days after her blowout Madison Square Garden wedding.

With the wedding behind her and anticipation building for the World Cup final, fans are wondering whether Swift’s next big stage could be football’s biggest global event.

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, a little more than two weeks before the World Cup final kicks off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FIFA hasn’t confirmed her for the halftime show, and the persistent buzz keeps colliding with an already-confirmed announcement that dropped Wednesday.

FIFA and Global Citizen filled out the marquee this week, confirming Justin Bieber as joining fellow headliners Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, an 11-minute performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. More acts are still expected to be added before July 19, according to the Daily Mail, which reported widespread speculation that Swift could be among them.

The show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for children’s education and soccer programs, aided by $1 from every World Cup ticket sold. Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Staten Island’s PS22 Chorus, joined by Coldplay, round out the lineup, alongside Sesame Street’s Kermit and Miss Piggy.

Taylor Swift’s Halftime Show Odds Remain Long

Swift sits top of the bookmakers’ odds lists for a possible surprise slot, according to the Daily Mail, even as the outlet notes no known evidence points toward her actual appearance there. Prediction markets tell a different story. Kalshi and Polymarket traders have her trailing well behind Bieber and Coldplay in wagering tied to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s teased mystery act. Neither FIFA nor Global Citizen has linked Swift’s name to the show directly.

The timing keeps the rumor alive anyway. A surprise cameo just over two weeks removed from her wedding at Madison Square Garden would fold two of the summer’s biggest pop-culture storylines into a single afternoon in East Rutherford, and bettors on Polymarket have poured money into wedding-adjacent markets even as they keep her halftime odds low.

Event Audience / Attendance FIFA World Cup Final (projected) ~1.5 billion viewers Super Bowl Halftime Show record (Kendrick Lamar, 2025) 133.5 million viewers Taylor Swift Eras Tour 10 million attendees Coldplay Music of the Spheres Tour 13.1 million tickets sold Coachella 2026 ~250,000 attendees

The World Cup Final Could Shatter Music’s Audience Record

One possible temptation for Swift — if she does show up to perform July 19, she will reach the largest audience of her already record-shattering career. The FIFA World Cup Final halftime show will reach a projected global audience approaching 1.5 billion viewers, according to Music Times. The 2022 World Cup Final drew a similarly massive global crowd, but this marks the first time that kind of scale has come paired with a dedicated halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance set the U.S. television record at 133.5 million viewers. That number is a fraction of what FIFA is projecting for July 19, and it’s not particularly close.

Swift’s own “Eras Tour” drew roughly 10 million fans across 149 shows, generating an estimated $2.2 billion in ticket revenue. Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” tour reportedly sold 13.1 million tickets. Coachella pulls around 250,000 fans annually. None of those numbers come close to a single 11-minute afternoon in front of a live global television audience for the world’s most popular sports event.

Infantino has teased a “super-mega top global artist” still to be named for the show. Until FIFA confirms who fills that slot, Swift’s name is sure to remain the No. 1 rumor.