Ghana’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Plans Thrown Into Chaos Ahead of Panama Opener

Ghana’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have suffered a major setback after Thomas Partey was ruled out of the Black Stars’ opening match against Panama. FIFA confirmed on Friday that Canadian authorities denied the midfielder’s visa application, preventing him from traveling from Ghana’s team base in Boston to Toronto for the Group L fixture on June 17.

The decision means Ghana will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without one of its most experienced players. Thomas Partey was expected to play a key role in midfield as Ghana looks to progress from a challenging group that also includes England and Croatia.

While the midfielder remains with the squad in the United States, the visa refusal has forced coach Carlos Queiroz and his staff to adjust their plans just days before Ghana vs Panama in Toronto.

Thomas Partey Visa Denied Ahead of Ghana vs Panama

The Thomas Partey visa denied story was confirmed by FIFA in an official statement on Friday. The governing body said the 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder would be unable to travel from Boston to Canada after his visa application was refused by Canadian authorities.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government, the statement read.”

“FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

The Thomas Partey visa denial affects only Ghana’s opening fixture. The midfielder already holds a valid visa for the United States and remains with the squad in Boston ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

Why Is Thomas Partey Not Playing for Ghana?

The midfielder cannot enter Canada after his visa application was rejected, making him unavailable for Ghana vs Panama on June 17.

The Ghana Football Association has not yet issued a public statement on the latest development. Ghana Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams said on June 11 that he was unaware of any Canadian visa denial and noted that earlier issues involving Partey’s U.S. visa had been resolved.

Thomas Partey remains eligible for Ghana’s remaining FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches because they will be played in the United States. Ghana faces England on June 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before meeting Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

How Thomas Partey’s Absence Affects Ghana vs Panama

The absence of Thomas Partey deprives Ghana of one of its most experienced players in a crucial match. The vice-captain was expected to anchor the midfield during Ghana vs Panama and provide leadership on the field.

Partey previously spent five seasons at Arsenal before joining Villarreal and has been a central figure for the Black Stars for several years. His experience, tactical awareness, and physical presence will be difficult to replace in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

The Thomas Partey World Cup situation comes amid ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom. He faces seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving allegations from 2020 to 2022. Partey has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Queiroz previously defended the decision to include him in Ghana’s 26-man squad.

“As far as I know, in England and Portugal, wherever we are living in this world, until the court makes a decision, the presumption of innocence is on the side of all court cases,” Queiroz said.

Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after strong performances in African qualifying and arrived in the United States earlier this month for final preparations. The Black Stars will now begin their tournament against Panama without Thomas Partey as they look to make a strong start in Group L.