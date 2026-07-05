Trump Reacts to FIFA’s Stunning Folarin Balogun Ruling

The question hanging over the United States men’s national team lasted long enough to reshape the buildup to its biggest match of the World Cup.

Then FIFA answered it.

Folarin Balogun, the striker who has given the Americans their sharpest edge in front of goal, will be available for Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended the implementation of his automatic one-match ban. The decision not only changed Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. It quickly drew a public reaction from President Donald Trump and the White House.

The White House reposted ESPN’s report on X announcing Balogun’s availability, writing: “USA-USA-USA,” followed by an eagle emoji.

Trump followed with a message of his own.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote. “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

It was an extraordinary political coda to what had begun as a disciplinary matter: one video review, one red card, one striker walking off the field, and then two days of uncertainty about whether the United States would have its most dangerous forward for a knockout match against one of Europe’s most experienced teams.

A Red Card That Threatened to Change the USMNT’s World Cup

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina after Brazilian referee Raphael Claus reviewed his challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic at the pitchside monitor.

The AS Monaco forward had chased a ball down the left sideline and caught Muharemovic on the back of the leg, with the contact continuing toward the ankle. Claus ruled it serious foul play and showed Balogun a straight red card.

Under FIFA tournament rules, that decision is normally accompanied by an automatic one-match suspension. For the United States, the timing could hardly have been worse.

Balogun had scored the opening goal against Bosnia before his dismissal. Earlier in the tournament, he scored twice in the opener against Paraguay. He was rested against Turkey in the final group-stage match, but he has registered at least one goal contribution in every World Cup appearance he has made.

Why FIFA’s Decision Matters

According to The Athletic, Balogun’s ban was suspended under FIFA’s disciplinary code, which allows a judicial body to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.

That means Balogun can face Belgium, though a similar offense during a probationary period could cause the suspended punishment to be enforced along with any additional sanction.

For Pochettino, the decision removes the most consequential selection dilemma of the week. Without Balogun, the United States would have needed to redesign its attack — not only the finishing piece, but the pressing triggers, vertical runs and central reference point that have helped give the Americans structure.

With him, the U.S. gets back the player who has looked most capable of turning half-chances into tournament-changing moments.

Belgium, which advanced with a 3-2 win over Senegal, now must prepare for the full version of the American attack.

For Balogun, the ruling offers something rarer than relief: a chance to make the red card a footnote rather than the defining image of his World Cup.

For the United States, it is a reprieve at exactly the moment when one player can tilt a tournament.