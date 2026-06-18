Uzbekistan World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Club Teams

Uzbekistan made history on June 5, 2025, when a goalless draw against the UAE locked in a berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the first Central Asian nation ever to qualify for the tournament, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Ethan Sears.

Now the White Wolves face the hardest part: Group K, where Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo stand between Uzbekistan and any realistic path to the knockout rounds. Uzbekistan is also the first double-landlocked country — surrounded entirely by other landlocked nations — ever to reach a World Cup.

Below is the full Uzbekistan squad for the 2026 World Cup, with club affiliations for all 26 players.

# Player Age Club League Country Goalkeepers 1 Utkir Yusupov 35 Navbahor Namangan Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 2 Abduvohid Nematov 25 Nasaf Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 3 Botirali Ergashev 30 Neftchi Fergana Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan Defenders 4 Abdukodir Khusanov 22 Manchester City Premier League England 5 Khojiakbar Alijonov 29 Pakhtakor Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 6 Farrukh Sayfiev 35 Neftchi Fergana Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 7 Rustam Ashurmatov 29 Esteghlal Persian Gulf Pro League Iran 8 Sherzod Nasrullaev 27 Pakhtakor Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 9 Umar Eshmurodov 33 Nasaf Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 10 Abdulla Abdullaev 28 Dibba UAE Division One United Arab Emirates 11 Bekhruz Karimov 18 Surkhon Termiz Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 12 Avazbek Ulmasaliev 26 AGMK (Olmaliq) Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 13 Jakhongir Urozov 22 Dinamo Samarqand Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan Midfielders 14 Akmal Mozgovoy 27 Pakhtakor Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 15 Otabek Shukurov 29 Baniyas UAE Pro League United Arab Emirates 16 Jamshid Iskanderov 32 Neftchi Fergana Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 17 Odiljon Hamrobekov 30 Tractor Persian Gulf Pro League Iran 18 Oston Urunov 25 Persepolis Persian Gulf Pro League Iran 19 Dostonbek Khamdamov 29 Pakhtakor Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 20 Azizjon Ganiev 28 Al Bataeh UAE Pro League United Arab Emirates 21 Abbosbek Fayzullaev 22 İstanbul Başakşehir Süper Lig Turkey 22 Sherzod Esanov 23 Bukhara (Buxoro) Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan Forwards 23 Ruslanbek Jiyanov Replacement 25 Navbahor Namangan Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 24 Eldor Shomurodov Captain 30 İstanbul Başakşehir Süper Lig Turkey 25 Azizbek Amonov 28 Dinamo Samarqand Uzbekistan Super League Uzbekistan 26 Igor Sergeev 33 Persepolis Persian Gulf Pro League Iran

Uzbekistan’s Key Players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The squad’s marquee name is 22-year-old center-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who completed a move from Lens to Manchester City in January 2025 for over $46.6 million, making him the Premier League’s first Uzbek player, according to Scarves and Spikes writer Sydney Hunte. A defender with composure in tight spaces, Khusanov has grown into a regular starter at the Etihad and enters the tournament as Uzbekistan’s most recognizable face on the global stage.

Captain Eldor Shomurodov shoulders the goal-scoring burden. The 30-year-old forward — the nation’s all-time leading scorer — spent the 2025-26 season on loan from Roma at İstanbul Başakşehir, where he finished as the Turkish league’s joint-top scorer with 22 goals, according to Scarves and Spikes. His veteran experience in Serie A, across stints at Genoa, Roma and Cagliari, gives Uzbekistan a finishing option with proven quality at the highest club level.

Completing the three-headed star group is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev, also at İstanbul Başakşehir. Capped 30 times internationally, Fayzullaev brings creativity and dynamism to the center of the park, according to FOX Sports. He was slowed by injuries during the spring, but a healthy Fayzullaev remains a promising talent at 22.

Beyond the headliners, a few lesser-known names merit attention. Eighteen-year-old defender Bekhruz Karimov brings youthful energy and ambition that could translate into a breakout moment against superior opposition. Veteran midfielder Dostonbek Khamdamov, 29, of Pakhtakor, has been a reliable and largely unsung contributor throughout the qualifying campaign. And 23-year-old midfielder Sherzod Esanov, a recent senior debutant from Bukhara, adds depth to a roster that values collective cohesion over individual flash.

Uzbekistan’s 2026 World Cup Schedule and Group K Outlook

Uzbekistan opens against Colombia on June 17 in Mexico City (10 p.m. ET), then faces Portugal on June 23 in Houston (1 p.m. ET), before closing the group stage against DR Congo on June 27 in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET), according to FOX Sports.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner who captained Italy to that year’s World Cup title, took charge of Uzbekistan in October 2025, according to FOX Sports. His mandate is clear: build from a defensive foundation, be hard to beat and play for the margins. The White Wolves are listed at 35/1 odds to emerge from Group K, according to the New York Post.

The realistic ceiling is advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams across all World Cup groups, a long shot but not mathematically impossible, according to Scarves and Spikes. Their most promising points opportunity comes against DR Congo in Atlanta. Against Portugal and Colombia, Cannavaro’s side figures to sit deep, absorb pressure and look to hurt teams on the counter.