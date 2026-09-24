Xavi vs. Klopp Tonight: Possession Meets Relentless Pressure in Amsterdam

The UEFA Nations League gets going tonight, and one game immediately grabs the attention. Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena (8:45 p.m. CEST, 2:45 p.m. ET), with two of the biggest names in modern coaching making their international debuts. Xavi Hernández will lead the Oranje, Jürgen Klopp will be on Germany’s touchline, and for the first time, the two will try to put their very different ideas to work at the international level.

Xavi and Klopp Begin New Era With Netherlands-Germany Clash

For all the attention surrounding Xavi and Jürgen Klopp, neither man arrives in Amsterdam simply to fill a vacancy. They are taking over two of Europe’s biggest national teams at very different points in their careers — and both were hired with the expectation that they could change the direction of those teams.

Xavi, 46, is the new Netherlands coach after Ronald Koeman’s departure following the World Cup. The former Barcelona star and manager has signed through the 2030 World Cup, making him the first foreign-born coach to lead the Dutch since Ernst Happel. He arrives with a clear footballing identity shaped by Barcelona, Johan Cruyff and the Dutch influence that runs through both.

Klopp’s arrival in Germany carries a different kind of weight. The 59-year-old takes over from Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after Germany’s World Cup defeat to Paraguay, and has signed a four-year deal that takes him through Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. It is Klopp’s first national-team job — and his first dugout role since leaving Liverpool in 2024.

Now their paths cross immediately. Netherlands and Germany open their Nations League campaigns Thursday in Amsterdam as part of a League A Group 2 that also includes Serbia and Greece. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals, meaning there is plenty at stake beyond the novelty of seeing two heavyweight coaches begin new chapters at the same time.

Possession Meets Pressing: The Styles Behind the Debut

Xavi wants the Netherlands in control of the ball, and he’s leaning on the Cruyff influence that shaped his own game at Barcelona. He calls himself “partly a son of Dutch football,” and he’s been hired to move on from Koeman’s approach, which drew criticism for being cautious and un-Dutch. He also wants a squad free of egos. Not an easy task these days but it does match with the possession-of-the-ball approach which relies on team cohesion.

Klopp built his reputation on ‘gegenpressing’ at Dortmund and Liverpool, winning the ball high and attacking at speed. He wants Germany to play good football while always staying “a little surprising.” He named 44 players in two separate groups for the four September and October games, with 24 available tonight. He also joked that he knows more Dutch players personally than Xavi does.

Squad Problems and What to Expect in Amsterdam

Klopp has been a bit secretive about his lineup for the match but said Marc-André ter Stegen is his No. 1 in goal. We also know that the group for tonight features Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry, along with newcomers like Freiburg right-back Philipp Treu and Hoffenheim forward Bambasé Conté.

Xavi is missing Frenkie de Jong, Xavi Simons, Matthijs de Ligt and Mats Wieffer through injury, and Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst were left out of his first squad. Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders and Teun Koopmeiners are the likely midfield options, with Brian Brobbey expected to lead the line after a hat-trick for Sunderland against Manchester City.

Expect principles over polish. Xavi’s positional play needs precise spacing that takes time to build, and Klopp’s press demands fitness and repetition that a short camp doesn’t allow. Then it’s straight back to work on Sunday, when Germany host Greece and the Dutch visit Serbia. The finished products are a long way off, but the stylistic fingerprints should show early, and that contrast alone makes this a compelling way to open the Nations League.