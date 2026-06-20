Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Plans Take Major New Turn After MSG Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans have taken a major new turn, with fresh reports suggesting the widely discussed Madison Square Garden event may be a post-wedding celebration rather than the ceremony itself.

As friends and family gather near Swift’s Rhode Island home and security ramps up in Watch Hill, attention is increasingly focused on a far more private setting than previously reported.

Swift and Kelce’s Real Wedding Plans

The Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, just steps from Swift’s mansion, became the center of renewed speculation this week after photos captured a large tent with a dance floor, white chairs arranged along a stone pathway, and a permit filed under “D and G Wedding” listing roughly 220 guests, according to a TMZ report published Friday. A fireworks permit for the same weekend was issued to the same company Swift and Kelce had previously engaged for a now-canceled June 13 event at the same venue.

That earlier plan, for June 13, not coincidentally Swift’s signature number, was quietly dropped in mid-May after the fireworks company received word the event had relocated to New York, according to reports. Local planner Elizabeth Hall Events publicly stated the current Ocean House booking belongs to an unrelated couple, identified in filings as “M + M’s wedding,” with no connection to Swift or Kelce.

Rhode Island House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy told TMZ that no marriage license had been issued in Westerly as of Thursday afternoon, June 18. Still, the surrounding activity left room for interpretation. TMZ noted that Swift appeared to have friends in town, raising the possibility the June 13 plans were simply delayed a week rather than scrapped entirely.

Madison Square Garden Is the Party, Not Swift and Kelce’s Ceremony

The sharpest account of what’s actually planned came from celebrity insider Rob Shuter, whose Naughty But Nice newsletter reported June 19 that sources had consistently described MSG as the party, never the actual wedding ceremony.

“The MSG event was always the party, not the wedding,” a source told Shuter. “Taylor and Travis wanted the ceremony to be intimate and shared only with the people who matter most.”

Page Six had reported in early June that a celebration at Madison Square Garden was planned for around July 3, with upward of 1,000 guests on the list. Shuter’s sources reframed the Garden event entirely as a post-ceremony “victory lap.”

“Think of MSG as the victory lap,” an insider told Shuter. “The wedding is private. The party is public.”

That account lined up with a separate TMZ report from June 18, which described the Garden gathering as increasingly resembling a post-ceremony celebration rather than the nuptials, with the actual ceremony expected somewhere far quieter — and much closer to Watch Hill.

The guest list has its own subplot. The Daily Mail reported Friday that Swift and Blake Lively, longtime friends whose relationship was tested when Swift’s private texts surfaced during Lively’s legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, have spoken by phone. Lively is described as “on the cusp of getting a second chance” and has reportedly already selected a dress for the occasion, according to Daily Mail sources. A source close to Lively told the outlet the two “never fully stopped being friends.”

Neither Swift’s nor Lively’s representatives have commented.

No details have been confirmed by Swift, Kelce or their representatives.