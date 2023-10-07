Baker Mayfield Linked to NFC Team in Free Agency: Analyst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield could begin 2024 where he started in 2023 but in a different uniform.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the Minnesota Vikings as a destination for Mayfield in free agency next year. Mayfield led the Bucs to a season-opening win in the Vikings’ home stadium, and his continued quality play could lead to a bigger contract — big enough to lure him away from Tampa as Ballentine sees it.

“The term ‘big contract’ is fluid here, because Baker Mayfield is not going to get a contract that is big relative to the league’s top quarterbacks. But if he keeps up his early-season play, he could be paid like an average NFL starter next spring,” Ballentine wrote.

Baker Mayfield to Deven Thompkins Passing TD (7/1) pic.twitter.com/CVJIfy41h0 — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) October 1, 2023

If the Vikings went after Mayfield, the team would have plenty of salary cap space to pursue him because quarterback Kirk Cousins wouldn’t be under contract anymore. The Vikings spent $84 million to bring in Cousins in 2018, and the front office extended his contract twice.

Minnesota offers one appeal that drew Mayfield to Tampa — elite receivers. The Vikings tandem of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison has produced 46 receptions for 728 yards and five touchdowns.

Mayfield has a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs, which is far shy of the biggest contract of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He had a four-year, $32.6 million deal with the Browns before the team traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs Poised to Keep Baker Mayfield in 2024

The Bucs could have ample salary cap space in 2024 after taking the hit this year following Tom Brady’s retirement, so the Bucs likewise could offer a bigger contract to Mayfield next year. Even Ballentine acknowledges “the Bucs opt to keep rolling with him” next season.

“Mayfield has never been known for consistency, but his run with the Bucs is demonstrating the kind of ceiling he showed at times in Cleveland,” Ballentine wrote. “Through four games, he is sixth in the league in QBR and EPA and fifth in completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats.”

Part of that stems from Mayfield throwing to Bucs star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but Mayfield has employed younger talent such as tight end Cade Otton and rookie wideout Trey Palmer. After Evans’ three touchdowns, the rest have come from the likes of Otton, Palmer, and second-year wideout Deven Thompkins.

“Mayfield is taking care of the ball with only two interceptions and a fumble. He still might not be a franchise quarterback, but he can be a capable starter in the right situation,” Ballentine added.

Baker Mayfield on Bucs: ‘I’m Loving it’

Amid a 3-1 start, Mayfield has talked about how Tampa was the right place for him.

“I’m loving it,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Pat McAfee on Friday, October 6. “I think that’s an understatement. It’s a great organization. The people are great, they know how to win — they know it’s all about winning.”

Mayfield joined McAfee in Dallas for the interview in anticipation of the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas. A former Sooners star quarterback, Mayfield will be the guest picker on “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 7.