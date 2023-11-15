Baker Mayfield in Line for Big Raise — From Buccaneers or ‘Somebody’ Else

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks due for a big payday in 2024, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer alluded that it won’t come down to location.

“Baker Mayfield’s performance last week against the [Houston] Texans was overshadowed, justifiably, by [C.J.] Stroud, but he played really well in that game, and he was good again as the Bucs pulled to within a half game of first in the mediocre [to say the least] NFC South,” Breer wrote in his Monday, November 13, column. “He’s made some money for himself this year, and would seem to be an ideal bridge quarterback for somebody [maybe even the team he’s playing for now] in 2024.”

Mayfield becomes a free agent next March when his one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers expires. Spotrac projects Mayfield to command $16.7 million annually or a two-year deal of $33.52 million.

He has a career year going this fall with 2,120 yards passing for 14 touchdowns versus five interceptions. CBS Sports’ Trent Green illustrated how well Mayfield is playing, including a career-high 64.6% completion rate.

Last time Mayfield looked this good, he led the Cleveland Browns in 2020 to the franchise’s first playoff victory since 1994. Cleveland parted ways with Mayfield less than two years later in 2022 via a trade, and he bounced around the league before landing with the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield Bridge QB Tenure in Tampa Could Grow Longer

While Mayfield appeared to be a temporary solution after Tom Brady retired, Mayfield could have many years in the league ahead at age 28. The former No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield showed promise early in his career, and his resurgence could last in the right situation.

He kept the Buccaneers winning early this season on with a 3-1 start, but Tampa Bay looked poised to land a high draft pick during a four-game losing streak. That may change with the Buccaneers’ latest win over the Tennessee Titans and an upcoming schedule that’s littered with young quarterbacks.

Regardless of where the Buccaneers finish, a quarterback-rich draft could provide the Buccaneers a chance to land a future franchise signal caller. If so, Tampa Bay could develop the rookie while Mayfield keeps the starting job.

Buccaneers Face Many Needs in 2024 Besides Re-Signing Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay has adequate salary cap space in 2024, a projected $47.7 million, to sign Mayfield. However, the Buccaneers face numerous considerations with other key free agents: wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

Evans could command $23.5 million annually or a four-year, $94.04 million deal per Spotrac. If Evans leaves, the Buccaneers face a monster void at wide receiver — regardless of who is throwing the ball.

Spotrac projects White to command $20.1 million or a four-year $80.4 million deal, and David looks primed for a bigger deal after just a one-year, $4.5 million contract to stay in Tampa this year.

Winfield will make $7.3 million once his rookie deal is complete in early 2024, and he could garner a much-bigger contract. The Buccaneers could ill afford to lose a key secondary player after numerous losses in the defensive backfield since 2021.