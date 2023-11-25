Buccaneers Lose 2 Key Players Before Colts Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go without two key starters in Week 12, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Friday, November 24.

“Lavonte [David] and Jamel [Dean] will be out. Everybody else will be game time decisions,” Bowles told reporters.

David didn’t practice for the past three days due to a groin injury, and Dean sat out practice this week due to an ankle injury. Both defensive starters sustained injuries in the Week 11 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Absolutely brutal look for Jamel Dean here. #GoBucspic.twitter.com/BZXEkXZ2Fu — Christopher Mathis 🎙 (@thechrismathis) November 19, 2023

That leaves Tampa Bay without the team’s top tackler in David. He has 90 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble this fall.

Bowles said David is “day-to-day” or “week-to-week” and that “when he gets better, he’ll play”. As for Dean, it’s the “same thing”, Bowles emphasized.

Dean has been a solid starter in the defensive backfield with the second-most tackles at 48 behind safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s 71. Dean also has three pass deflections and a fumble recovery this fall.

As for plans without David, Bowles said third-year linebacker K.J. Britt will receive more snaps. Britt has seen limited time in his career amid 19 tackles in 39 career games.

“He’s very smart. He’s a very good communicator [and] knows the defense well, so he can bring some things up front with us,” Bowles said. “We’re excited to see him play if he has to play.” With Dean out, second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum will see more action. The former Sam Houston standout has 29 tackles and five pass deflections this season.

Devin White Remains Questionable vs. Colts

Devin White, contract year, wants to be one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL; yeah, that guy he had 3 combined tackles. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qQ4Hk74hcB — Christopher Mathis 🎙 (@thechrismathis) November 20, 2023

Fellow Buccaneers linebacker Devin White remained questionable for the Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a foot injury. White returned to practice on Friday but in limited capacity.

“He did some things. He’ll be a game time decision,” Bowles said. “He ran around today. Again, it’s about how he feels on Sunday. He’ll be a game time decision.” If White can’t go, it could be another hit to the Buccaneers defense. White has 62 tackles, two sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception this year. The Buccaneers may also go without cornerback Carlton Davis III due to a hip injury, and Davis has been solid in the secondary with 27 tackles and four pass deflections in seven games played. “Same thing [as White],” Bowles said. “He did some things today, too. We’ll work them all out Sunday and see how they feel. They get two more days.”