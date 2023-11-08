Buccaneers Could Pursue Former 1,000-Yard Rusher: Analysis

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t resolved running game issues, adding a former 1,000-yard running back in James Robinson wouldn’t hurt.

The Green Bay Packers released Robinson, 25, on Monday, November 6, since No. 1 back Aaron Jones returned from an injury. Green Bay signed Robinson to the practice on October 17 for depth, but Robinson has a history as a successful running back in the league.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns plus 49 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He maintained solid play during the past two seasons with 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns plus 42 catches for 273 yards and two scores in 25 games.

James Robinson scored a TD while a Jaguars fan was running in the end zone 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aPskaXY9S7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Injuries ultimately slowed Robinson in 2021 when he tore his Achilles in 2021. His return to the field with the Jaguars held some promise, but Jacksonville traded him to the New York Jets after running back Breece Hall went down with an ACL injury.

The New England Patriots took a chance on Robinson this year with a two-year, $8 million contract, but the team cut him in training camp due to injury concerns. Robinson got another short-lived shot with the New York Giants before the regular season, but he landed in Green Bay after his release.

Despite Robinson’s injury history, he could still spark an offense amid his 4.4 yards per carry career average and his 6.8 yards per reception career mark. He also wouldn’t cost a team such the Buccaneers $8 million to sign.

Tampa Bay needs a boost to a running game that ranks third to last in the league at 78.3 yards per game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the team’s second-leading rusher with 122 yards on 35 carries, and he’s not a prototypical dual-threat quarterback.

Rachaad White Fits a Different Mold

Buccaneers No. 1 running back Rachaad White “really is a misplaced slot receiver” as JoeBucsFan.com put it. White ranks third on the team in receiving with 33 catches for 279 yards, an 8.5 yards per catch average.

Rachaad White leads all running backs in receiving yards over expected (+120), receptions over expected (+4.5), and YAC over expected (+98) this season. White has caught 33 of his 34 targets this season, including his last 20 (the longest active streak in the NFL).#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/hhxX1BDVO4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 7, 2023

“Per NextGen Stats, White has hauled in all but one of his 34 targets in the passing game this season,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote. “Pretty good. If he keeps up that rate he’ll set the single-season NFL record.”

“Even better? White has caught 20 straight targets. That’s a current NFL-best mark,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote.

Buccaneers Have No Serious Individual Running Threat

While White leads the Buccaneers in rushing, his numbers don’t scream No. 1 running back. He averages 3.4 yards per carry amid his 378 yards and three touchdowns this season.

“Yes, Joe is serious when he suggests White should be a receiver,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote. “Given White’s success catching the ball, if you are an NFL defensive coordinator, who scares you more, Deven Thompkins or White?”

“Currently, no NFL defensive coordinator is losing a wink of sleep over the Bucs’ league-worst run game,” JoeBucsFan.com continued.

That goes for all of the backs behind White, which doesn’t get prettier on paper. Keshawn Vaughn averages 1.8 yards per carry, Sean Tucker musters 1.5 yards per attempt, and Chase Edmonds garners two yards per carry in four games.

Wide receivers Deven Thompkins and Chris Godwin provided bigger sparks on the ground than that. Thompkins averaged nine yards per carry among his three running plays this season, and Godwin went for 14 yards on his lone rush this fall.

As JoeBucsFan.com put it, excitement swelled when White rushed for 73 yards last time out because “that’s how low the bar has been set around these parts” for the running game.