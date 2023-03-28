Former Bucs Super Bowl Winner Reacts to Nashville Shooting

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting couldn’t stay silent amid tragedy in his new community.

A new member of the Tennessee Titans, Murphy-Bunting voiced his thoughts after the school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville where six people were killed on Monday, March 27. Two police officers shot and killed the 28-year-old shooter, Audrey Hale, in response to the attack. Nashville police are still investigating the incident, at least the 131st mass shooting in the U.S. this year according to Gun Violence Archive.

“Disgusted by the senseless gun violence that happened today in Nashville. When will it stop? Praying for all the victims and their families,” Murphy-Bunting wrote on Twitter.

Murphy-Bunting joined the Titans as a free agent on March 21 after four years with the Bucs, including a Super Bowl-winning season in 2020. He tallied 188 tackles, six interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and a sack during his years with the Bucs.

Bucs Tackle Remembers Shooting Victims

Bucs backup tackle Justin Skule, shared a remembrance of the victims via Instagram in the wake of the shooting. Skule played college football at Vanderbilt in Nashville as did Bucs running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a Nashville native. The shooting victims were Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney.

Skule also praised Nashville police officers, Michael Collazo and Rex Englebert, for their courage in confronting Hale. She started “shooting at police cars through a window” according to News Nation’s Brian Entin, and “Collazo and Englebret ran toward the gunfire — killing the shooter”.

“Definition of a hero,” Skule wrote.

Skule also reacted with “disgraceful” on Instagram over President Joe Biden’s lighthearted remarks during a small business summit before his first public comments about the shooting. Biden later called the shooting “sick” and “called for an assault weapons ban” in the press conference according to Now This.

Skule played at Vanderbilt from 2015 to 2018 before the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Skule started eight games in 2019 for the 49ers and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.

An ACL tear in 2021 derailed his time in San Francisco after 31 games played and 12 starts. The Bucs signed him to the practice squad in September 2022, and he appeared in one game. He signed a future/reserve contract in January.

Titans Organization, Players React to Shooting

The Titans released a statement and several of Murphy-Bunting’s new teammates reacted to the tragedy on social media.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today,” the Titans’ statement read. “We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community.”

Titans players responding to the tragedy included star running back Derrick Henry.

“I am heartbroken and sick over the lives lost today at Covenant School. I’m praying for comfort and peace for all those affected in our community,” Henry wrote.

Safety Kevin Byard also offered prayers.

“Cannot believe this happens in our communities. Praying for all the families involved,” Byard wrote.

Linebacker Bud Dupree called for safety measures amid the tragedy.

“We really need metal detectors in all schools at this point, world is sad,” Dupree said.

The Bucs will host the Titans this fall. The two teams held joint practices with the back-to-back preseasons in 2021 and 2022, including the last time in Nashville.