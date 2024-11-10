Taylor Swift’s Mom Reps Travis Kelce in Unique Fashion at Chiefs Game

It was a big weekend for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who made history against the Denver Broncos Sunday and also captured the heart of the most important Taylor Swift fan on the planet.

Putting the play on the field to the side for a brief moment, cameras caught Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, sporting a tailor-made #87 bandana while walking to a private box at Arrowhead Stadium, where she joined her daughter to watch the Chiefs best the Broncos on Sunday, November 10.

Andrea Swift is a breast cancer survivor twice over, which makes the bandana an even more meaningful piece of attire with which to express her support for her daughter’s now long-time boyfriend.

Travis Kelce Now Top-5 in All-Time Touchdowns for NFL Tight Ends

It was a special Sunday in Missouri for several reasons, including Kelce making NFL history as a tight end.

He finished the afternoon with 8 receptions for 64 yards and 1 TD. The score, just Kelce’s second of the year, put him in elite company with 76 career touchdowns.

That tally bumps Kelce into fifth-place all-time in TDs tallied by a tight end. However, Kelce remains well shy of the Chiefs’ franchise record, which belongs to Tony Gonzalez with 111 total scores.

Gonzalez is second on the all-time list behind Antonio Gates (116), and ahead of Rob Gronkowski in third (92) as well as Jimmy Graham in fourth (89), per Yahoo Sports.

Chiefs Avoid Disaster Against Broncos With Blocked Field Goal on Final Play

As great as the vibes were in Arrowhead Stadium both before and during the Week 10 contest, it almost ended with a sour taste for every Chiefs player and fan involved.

The Broncos lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt with one second remaining on the clock and down by a score of 16-14. Kansas City, which had yet to lose a game this season, needed a missed kick or a blocked attempt to remain the only undefeated team in the league.

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal broke through the line and blocked the boot by Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, ending the game in thrilling fashion and moving Kansas City to 9-0 on the season.

Chenal, a third-year pro who is just 24 years old, had started seven of eight games coming into Sunday. However, he splits his time between the defense and the special teams. Chenal had logged 227 defensive snaps through eight weeks as compared to 133 special teams snaps over the same span, per Pro Football Reference.

The young linebacker appeared in all 34 regular season games over the past two seasons, both of which ended in Super Bowl victories for the Chiefs. He started 18 of those contests.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Chenal has had a more impactful or joyous moment of personal achievement in his young career than the one he experienced by blocking Lutz’s kick Sunday and playing the hero in front of his home crowd.