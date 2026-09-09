Carlos Alcaraz Sends Strong Message to Ben Shelton After US Open Stunner

Carlos Alcaraz had every reason to leave Arthur Ashe Stadium crushed. Instead, the defending champion departed with a smile and a message of unmistakable respect for the man who ended his US Open title defense.

Hours after losing an overnight five-set epic, Alcaraz congratulated Ben Shelton on X.

“What a battle Ben! ❤️ You deserve the win, I wish you the best for the rest of the tournament! 🙌🏻 I leave here happy with my level after such a long injury,” Alcaraz wrote. “Thank you for the energy NYC! ⚡️ Always a very special place! 🇺🇸”

The seven-time major champion added that he was happy with his level after returning from a lengthy injury absence. He also thanked New York for its energy and called the US Open a special place.

It was a gracious postscript to a match that demanded nearly everything both players had.

Ben Shelton Calls Alcaraz Match a ‘War’

Shelton defeated Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a quarterfinal lasting 4 hours, 28 minutes. The match began at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday and ended at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, marking the latest finish in US Open history.

“I’m tired. It was a war,” Shelton said during his postmatch interview.

Shelton called Alcaraz one of the sport’s greatest champions despite the Spaniard being only 23. He marveled at the shots Alcaraz produced and described the match as the most enjoyable of his career.

The feeling was apparently mutual. Shelton said that even the losing player could appreciate the level, physicality and drama they created over five sets.

“It was just enjoyable to be a part of that match,” Shelton said.

The victory was Shelton’s first against Alcaraz and his first over a top-three opponent after losing his previous 17 such matches. It snapped Alcaraz’s 18-match winning streak, his 13-0 Grand Slam record against American men and his run of 12 consecutive five-set victories.

New York Crowd Carries Shelton Through Historic Night

Shelton credited his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, along with his family, friends and the thousands of spectators who remained inside Ashe Stadium deep into Wednesday morning.

He said the crowd’s “USA” chants and the sight of his supporters provided the final push he needed. His girlfriend, Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman, was among those watching courtside.

“For me, it’s always about the people in the crowd,” Shelton said.

Shelton also produced more than raw power. He kept his unforced-error count to 35, compared with Alcaraz’s 53, and remained patient when the Spaniard found his spots. He said his return strategy centered on making Alcaraz play and capitalizing whenever the defending champion missed his target.

Alcaraz appeared to vomit into a towel after the fourth set, yet recovered enough to push the match into a decisive tiebreak. He later said he was proud of his fight and relieved to leave New York healthy following more than four months away.

Shelton now advances to an all-American semifinal against Frances Tiafoe. The matchup guarantees that a Black American man will reach a Grand Slam final for the first time since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Alcaraz will not defend his championship. But his post made one point clear: Shelton did not simply benefit from the champion’s physical struggles. He took the title away from him.