Alex Eala Sends 1-Word Message After Heartbreaking Amanda Anisimova Loss in Cincinnati Open

Alex Eala’s first social media post after a heartbreaking Cincinnati Open exit had nothing to do with forehands, missed opportunities or what comes next.

Instead, the 21-year-old Filipina resurfaced Tuesday alongside one of the people closest to her on the WTA Tour.

Eala reposted an Instagram Story from Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez showing the close friends posing in front of a mirror in coordinated pink-and-purple outfits. Sonmez tagged Eala and added matching heart emojis.

“Matchy 🤭,” Eala wrote.

It was a decidedly lighthearted first post after Eala’s Cincinnati run ended with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova. Eala had taken the opening set and led 2-0 in the decider before Anisimova reeled off six consecutive games to complete the comeback.

For Eala, perhaps there was no better person to help turn the page.

Alex Eala, Zeynep Sonmez Share Friendship Beyond Tennis

Sonmez isn’t merely another player Eala encountered in the Cincinnati locker room.

Their friendship has become one of Eala’s closest relationships on tour.

When the two faced each other at the Abu Dhabi Open in February, Eala made a point of celebrating Sonmez after beating her 6-4, 6-3.

“I’m so honored to share the court with one of my closest friends, Zeynep,” Eala said afterward. “I admire her so much.”

Eala then offered a revealing description of their bond: “Our friendship goes beyond tennis.”

Sonmez has expressed similar sentiments. Speaking about Eala in March, the Turkish player said the two are “very close” and noted that life on the tour means players can end up seeing each other more frequently than their own families.

Their friendship has even turned into a partnership.

Eala and Sonmez teamed up for doubles at the Madrid Open in April, winning their opening match 6-2, 6-2 before their run ended in the second round.

That history adds another layer to Eala’s first post following her Cincinnati Open exit.

Same Opponent Ends Friends’ Cincinnati Runs

There was also a peculiar connection between the two friends this week.

Before Anisimova faced Eala, she had to get through Sonmez.

The American defeated Sonmez in straight sets in the second round, setting up her first career meeting with Eala.

Eala came much closer to stopping her.

The No. 17 seed grabbed the first set 6-4 and recovered from losing the second to break Anisimova immediately in the third. At 2-0, Eala appeared positioned to challenge for another significant victory in a season filled with them.

Anisimova responded emphatically.

Six straight games later, Eala’s Cincinnati Open was over.

The defeat followed Eala’s abbreviated opening match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Eala was leading 6-1, 3-0 when Ruse retired because of a right foot injury.

Now Eala can turn her attention toward the U.S. Open and the final Grand Slam of the year.

But before the analysis, preparation and pressure of New York arrive, her first public glimpse after Cincinnati was considerably simpler.

No tennis. No explanation. No dwelling on the six games that got away.

Just Eala, one of her closest friends on tour and one word that captured their Cincinnati Open runs in a nutshell:

“Matchy.”