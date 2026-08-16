Amanda Anisimova Sends Clear Message on Alex Eala Before First-Ever Match

Amanda Anisimova expects plenty of noise — and no shortage of interest — when she faces Alex Eala for the first time at the Cincinnati Open.

After defeating Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round Saturday, Anisimova turned her attention toward a compelling round-of-32 matchup with one of the WTA Tour’s fastest-rising players.

“She’s been having such an incredible season, incredible year,” Anisimova said of Eala during her on-court interview. “Very great player with a lot of fans. So, I’m really looking forward to that.”

The ninth-seeded American knows the atmosphere could become part of the challenge.

“I know that it’s probably going to be a very packed stadium,” Anisimova said. “I’m sure it’ll be really fun.”

Amanda Anisimova Finds Her Rhythm Despite Rain

Anisimova earned her place in the third round with a composed performance against Sönmez, handling both her opponent and another weather-interrupted afternoon in Cincinnati.

The world No. 10 controlled the match with her first-strike tennis, preventing Sönmez from settling into extended rallies. Anisimova was especially pleased with how smoothly she served and managed the disruption.

“I feel like I was really in the flow with things and serving well,” Anisimova said. “Proud of the way I was able to manage, especially with the rain.”

The hard courts and American setting traditionally suit Anisimova’s aggressive game. Her ability to take the ball early and flatten out shots from both wings makes her one of the tour’s most dangerous baseline hitters when she finds her timing.

Anisimova also thanked the Cincinnati crowd for returning after the weather delay.

“The fans here are absolutely incredible,” she said. “I know it was pretty annoying with the rain, so thank you all for coming back out again.”

Alex Eala Climbs to Projected Career-High WTA Ranking

Eala advanced when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0. Ruse received treatment around her right foot shortly before approaching lightning stopped play and withdrew during the delay.

The shortened finish did not diminish the authority of Eala’s performance. The No. 17 seed dominated the opening set, attacked Ruse’s serve and built a double-break advantage in the second.

Eala entered Cincinnati at a career-high world No. 20, but her advancement lifted her two places to a projected new career high of No. 18 in the live WTA rankings. Live rankings remain provisional until the WTA publishes its next official list.

The 21-year-old has continued her rapid ascent since becoming the first Filipino player to capture a WTA Tour singles title. She defeated world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in a rain-interrupted Washington Open final earlier in August, then reached the round of 16 in Toronto.

The first Anisimova-Eala meeting creates an intriguing tactical contrast. Anisimova will attempt to impose her pace and shorten points, while the left-handed Eala will look to absorb that power, change direction and test the American’s movement.

Eala has already demonstrated that she can handle elite opposition, compiling nine victories in 13 matches against top-10 opponents.

The match is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17. The tournament had not announced a start time or court assignment as of Sunday morning. Monday’s day and night sessions begin at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time, respectively, according to the official Cincinnati Open schedule.

Anisimova will have home-country support, but Eala’s vocal Filipino following has transformed her recent matches into events of their own. That makes Anisimova’s prediction easy to understand.

For their first meeting, there may not be an empty seat — or a quiet one — in sight.