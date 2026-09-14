Alex Eala Gets Bad News Ahead of 2026 Asian Games in Japan

One of the biggest names who will participate in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan is rising tennis ace Alex Eala.

Eala is currently ranked No. 18 in the world following a third-round stint in the 2026 US Open. She will represent the Philippines in the Asian Games, skipping the WTA-mandatory event, the 2026 China Open in Shanghai.

The Philippine Tennis Association has already filed an exemption for Eala to the WTA, according to the GMA Network.

However, it seems like the Filipina star is expecting some bad news.

Alex Eala’s WTA Punishment Possibility

While the PHILTA is hoping to get an exemption, a recent development doesn’t help Alex Eala’s case with the WTA.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, current World No. 35 Janice Tjen of Indonesia has withdrawn from the 2026 Asian Games after the WTA didn’t grant her an exemption.

“After a lot of consideration, I’ve had to make the difficult decision that I won’t be able to compete at the Asian Games this year, which take place at the same time as the mandatory WTA 1000 event in Beijing,” Tjen wrote on Instagram. “This was not an easy decision for me,” she added. “I always enjoy representing Indonesia and playing for the national team whenever I can. I’m incredibly proud of the opportunities I’ve had to represent Indonesia, including winning medals at the Asian Games and SEA Games, and helping Indonesia gain promotion in the Billie Jean King Cup this year.”

It’s unfortunate news, not just for Tjen but also for Eala.

The WTA is unlikely to give Eala an exemption, which means she could get fined for up to $10,000. She is also expected to lose points, which might affect her current ranking.

PH Senator Calls for Government to Help Alex Eala

The 2026 Asian Games appears to be a big deal in the Philippines, especially with Alex Eala being favored to win gold medal in tennis.

One Filipino senator has called on the government to help Eala pay whatever fine the WTA will rule against her.

“If she is to be fined for choosing to represent our country, isn’t it only fitting for the government to extend assistance or support to him?” Sen. Erwin Tulfo said via ABS-CBN News. “$10,000 may be a significant amount, but compared to the honor of having one of our best athletes represent our country, I believe it is a price worth paying for.” “That is why I urge the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and other concerned government agencies to immediately find a legal and proper way to help our champion, Alex,” he added.

Another senator, Bong Go, has also called for the WTA to grant Eala an exemption, showing support for the PHILTA’s filing.