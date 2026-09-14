Ben Shelton Calls for US Open Rule Change After Alexander Zverev Final Controversy

Ben Shelton called on tennis officials to consider limiting how long players can take before a second serve after falling to Alexander Zverev in the 2026 US Open Men’s Final.

Zverev defeated Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to capture his second Grand Slam title of the season following his victory at Roland-Garros. However, the German’s lengthy second-serve routine also became a talking point throughout his New York run.

Zverev sometimes bounced the ball more than 20 times before his second serve, leaving opponents waiting. With no separate time limit between first and second serves, Shelton believes tennis should consider changing the rule.

Ben Shelton Calls for Limit on Second-Serve Time

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Shelton addressed the issue while speaking with reporters after Sunday’s final.

“For a first serve you should be able to do whatever you want and use the full 25 seconds every time. I think that there should be some sort of rule — I’m not sure exactly how you would do it — limiting time on second serves. You shouldn’t have unlimited time. For our sport, for the fans. I think it’s tough to be sitting there for that long for the next action to happen,” Shelton said.

The 23-year-old believes tournaments could eventually take a closer look at the issue.

“I’m sure at some point it will be something that these tournaments look at just because there is such a delay in play in some matches,” Shelton added.

During the fourth set of the final, the chair umpire gave Zverev a time violation following a delay, prompting a loud reaction from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Zverev appeared to argue that he had been waiting for the pro-Shelton crowd to quiet down before continuing.

Alexander Zverev’s Serving Routine Also Frustrated Semifinal Opponent

Shelton wasn’t the only player who addressed Zverev’s ball bouncing during the US Open.

Karen Khachanov, who faced Zverev in the semifinals, admitted that the lengthy routine could make it difficult for an opponent to prepare for the next serve.

“The way he bounces the ball, look, it annoys not only me, of course, but a lot of players, because it takes so much time. You don’t know how to prepare for the serve. You are ready, and then it’s another 12 bounces,” Khachanov said, via Yahoo Sports.

Khachanov also acknowledged that Zverev wasn’t necessarily violating an existing rule by taking his time between serves.

“Every point like that. At the end of the day, if it’s within the rules with the time between points, I cannot say anything against that, because it’s within the rules. If he extends the time, he gets a time violation, so it’s pretty simple as that.”

The routine isn’t new for Zverev. He could be seen bouncing the ball 12 times before a second serve during a match at the 2026 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev Ends Ben Shelton’s Historic US Open Run

The serving discussion came after Zverev stopped Shelton one victory short of making American tennis history.

Shelton was attempting to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick captured the US Open in 2003. He also had an opportunity to become the first Black man to win the US Open men’s singles championship since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd remained behind Shelton throughout the final, repeatedly chanting “Let’s go Ben!” and “USA! USA!”

Shelton gave the home fans hope by taking the third set 7-5 after dropping the opening two. Zverev responded in the fourth, winning 6-2 to close out the championship.