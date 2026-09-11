Alex Eala News Drops Ahead of 2026 Asian Games

Rising tennis star Alex Eala is currently on a short break before her next tournament in Singapore.

After the Singapore Tennis Open, Eala will represent the Philippines in the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

But before the Eala takes the court again in 10 days, there’s a piece of news about the 21-year-old ace.

Alex Eala News About 2026 Asian Games

According to The Manila Times, Alex Eala won’t be able to carry the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games on September 19.

Eala doesn’t have a scheduled match at that date, but she chose to take a rest before two consecutive tournaments in Singapore and Japan.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino told The Manila Times that Eala’s father personally called him to explain her decision.

“I was on a phone call with Alex’s dad, and he kindly said that she needs to rest for the Singapore Open, so we agreed,” Tolentino said.

The Philippine Olympic Committee chose weightlifter Albert Ian Delos Santos and boxer Aira Villegas to be the country’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Alex Eala on Representing the Philippines

Speaking to the media following her loss to Iva Jovic in the 2026 US Open last week, Alex Eala explained why it was important to her to represent the Philippines in the Asian Games.

“Yes, before (Asian Games) I believe, I will be in Singapore,” Eala said via Tennis Head. “But yeah, I love playing and competing with the Philippines team and in the SEA, the Asian Games I’ve also done, I think it’s a really fun environment, I love being with the team.”

“Especially this last SEA Games in December, I had such a great time and I think they’re really memories that will stick with me,” she added. “You know, the Asian Games happens once every four years and yeah, I just found myself drawn to compete in that over other stuff.”

Play

Eala will be skipping the 2026 China Open, a mandatory WTA 1000 event. It’s unclear if the WTA will be punishing her for not participating. She’s facing a potential fine of up to $10,000 and could lose ranking points.

According to PHILTA’s secretary-general John Tiangco, they have already filed an exemption for Eala to the WTA.

“We have formally informed the WTA that Alex will be representing the Philippines at the Asian Games and have requested an exemption so she will not be penalized for missing a WTA 1000 event,” Tiangco said via GMA Network.

As for the Singapore Open, Eala will be ranked sixth for the tournament.