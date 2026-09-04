Oleksandra Oliynykova Sends Heartfelt Message to Alex Eala’s Filipino Fans After US Open Loss

Alex Eala’s Filipino fans have been called loud. Rowdy. Unfamiliar with tennis etiquette.

Oleksandra Oliynykova experienced them from the most unforgiving seat possible Thursday: across the net from Eala inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Hours after losing 6-1, 6-4, the Ukrainian did not complain about the noise or the partisan crowd. She thanked them.

And she did part of it in Filipino.

“Mahigpit na yakap sa aking mga tagahanga sa Pilipinas!” Oliynykova wrote on Instagram. “Napakainit ng inyong pagmamahal, napakatapat, at talagang kahanga-hanga kayo!”

The message roughly translates to sending a big hug to her supporters in the Philippines and praising their warmth, loyalty and kindness.

It was a small but revealing moment in a larger conversation that has followed Eala throughout her rapid ascent.

Alex Eala Fans Have Challenged Tennis Tradition

Eala’s growing crowds have not always fit neatly into tennis’ long-established culture.

The Washington Post chronicled that tension this week, noting that some of Eala’s newer supporters have cheered double faults, called out during points and needed reminders about when silence is expected. One sign at this year’s US Open captured the divide perfectly: “Sorry we’re loud. We’re Filipino.”

Longtime tennis followers have at times criticized that behavior as poor etiquette. Philippine outlets have even published primers explaining the sport’s unwritten rules as Eala attracts fans more accustomed to basketball-style atmospheres.

There is a legitimate distinction between enthusiasm and interfering with play. Tennis players deserve silence during serves and rallies.

But there is another side to Eala mania that is increasingly difficult to ignore.

She is bringing people into tennis who may never have cared about the sport before.

At the US Open, that has meant families arriving with Philippine flags, children wearing Eala shirts and fans traveling from nearby Filipino communities in Queens and New Jersey. The tournament itself described Thursday’s atmosphere as a “Filipino party,” with supporters flooding Louis Armstrong for Eala’s second-round match.

One woman told USOpen.org that her granddaughter began playing tennis because of Eala.

That is how sports grow.

Oleksandra Oliynykova Saw Something Beyond the Noise

Oliynykova’s Instagram Story offered another glimpse of that impact.

“I went for a little walk around the US Open grounds, and it was incredibly heartwarming to see how many people came up to me with kind words,” she wrote.

She said she had also received an “incredible number” of messages and comments and thanked fans for making her feel supported.

That reaction matters because Oliynykova had just been Eala’s opponent.

The same crowd roaring for her defeat was apparently warm enough afterward that she chose to acknowledge it publicly — and in three languages, including Filipino.

That is a familiar expression of Filipino hospitality: fierce loyalty during competition, followed by warmth once the contest ends.

Eala Is Bringing a Different Audience to Tennis

Eala’s rise has created friction partly because her following does not always resemble the sport’s traditional audience.

That does not mean every breach of etiquette should be excused. Fans can learn the customs of tennis without surrendering the emotion that brought them there.

But dismissing Eala’s supporters simply as disruptive misses what is happening in front of the sport.

Her second-round match turned Armstrong into one of the loudest venues on the grounds. Reuters described Eala as being fueled by an enthusiastic crowd packed with Philippine flags and Tagalog signs.

The broader effect stretches beyond one match. The Wall Street Journal recently detailed how Eala has helped spark new interest in tennis across the Philippines, a nation of more than 100 million people where basketball and boxing have traditionally dominated the sports landscape.

Tennis has spent years trying to attract younger, more diverse and more globally engaged audiences.

Eala appears to be doing exactly that.

Her fans may still be learning some of tennis’ customs.

Oliynykova’s message was a reminder that the sport might also have something to learn from them.