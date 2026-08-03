Alex Eala Sends Powerful Message After Historic First WTA Title

Alex Eala had just completed the most important comeback of her career, but the new Mubadala DC Open champion did not begin her trophy speech by talking about forehands, rankings or records.

She spoke about love.

Eala delivered an emotional message to her family, team and Filipino supporters after defeating top-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday in Washington. The victory made the 21-year-old the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title.

“Standing here in the middle of all this love,” Eala said, she understood that reaching her first championship match already represented a victory.

That perspective did not lessen her ambition. Eala confidently said she knew it would not be her last opportunity to play for a title.

Alex Eala Thanks Filipino Supporters

Eala opened her speech by congratulating Pegula on an outstanding week and season. She called it a pleasure to share the court with the American star and joked about learning from Pegula’s forehand down the line and crosscourt backhand.

Eala then turned toward the people responsible for helping her reach this moment.

She thanked her parents, brother and members of her team, especially her coach Joan Bosch from the Rafa Nadal Academy, describing them as her inner circle. Their presence, she explained, prevented the daily work and sacrifices required on tour from ever feeling like a burden she carried alone.

Eala also recognized the WTA and tournament medical staffs for helping her through the week. She thanked tournament officials and sponsors for navigating a difficult weather situation that forced the final to stretch across two days.

Her most personal message was reserved for the Filipino supporters who gave her an unmistakable home-court advantage against an American opponent in Washington.

“Maraming, maraming salamat, mga kababayan,” Eala said, which translates to, “Thank you very, very much, my fellow Filipinos.”

Eala said she received numerous messages from family, friends and fellow players before the final began Sunday.

“I really feel all the love,” Eala said during the ceremony, captured in a video shared by The Tennis Letter.

Historic Comeback Completes Breakthrough Week

Eala’s composed words followed a turbulent final.

Pegula won the opening set Sunday before persistent rain forced organizers to suspend play with Eala leading 2-1 in the second. When the players returned Monday, Eala won 10 of the final’s remaining 13 games.

The left-hander secured the second set before overwhelming Pegula in the deciding set, closing the biggest victory of her career with a 6-0 flourish.

The result represented Eala’s seventh top-10 victory of 2026 and extended her winning streak against top-10 opponents to five matches. The title will lift her to a career-high No. 20 in the WTA rankings, according to Reuters.

It also completed a remarkable week in which Eala defeated defending champion Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka before taking down world No. 3 Pegula.

Eala entered the final believing she had already gained something larger than one result. She left with the trophy, a permanent place in Philippine sports history and a message for the rest of the tour.

Her first title felt less like the end of a breakthrough than the beginning of what comes next.