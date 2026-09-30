Alex Eala Earns TIME100 Next Honor as Rafael Nadal Shares Personal Story

Rafael Nadal could have introduced Alex Eala with a list of victories. Instead, he began with the day she helped bring him back onto a tennis court.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote Eala’s tribute for the 2026 TIME100 Next, giving the Filipino star’s latest recognition a personal connection to one of the sport’s greatest players.

“Alexandra Eala was the first player I shared a tennis court with after my retirement,” Nadal wrote in his TIME tribute.

He recalled that Eala asked him to hit with her, prompting him to pick up a racket after months away.

For Eala, 21, inclusion on the list places her growing influence before an audience far beyond tennis. Having Nadal tell part of her story gives the honor a connection to the academy where she developed.

Rafael Nadal’s Alex Eala Tribute Recalls a Special Practice

Eala has trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca since she was 13. Yet years around the Spanish champion did little to eliminate the nerves when she finally faced him across the net.

She previously described their practice as physically demanding, even after Nadal’s lengthy break from competition.

“But it was just such a great experience to really absorb all that knowledge,” Eala said in comments carried by Roland-Garros’ official website.

Nadal was approachable, she explained, but speaking with him could still leave her tongue-tied.

The memory now belongs to both players’ public accounts of that session: a treasured opportunity for Eala and a moment Nadal chose to share while introducing her to TIME’s readers.

Alex Eala’s Breakthrough Extends Beyond the Rankings

Eala’s 2025 Miami Open semifinal run included victories over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. It helped make her the first Filipina to enter the WTA’s top 100.

This year brought another breakthrough in Washington, where she rallied past Jessica Pegula 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1 to become the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour singles title.

She also reached Wimbledon’s fourth round, defeating defending champion Swiatek along the way, and climbed to a career-high No. 18. At the US Open, she reached the third round before falling to Iva Jovic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Eala is now pursuing Asian Games gold in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, having secured at least bronze by reaching Wednesday’s semifinals after defeating Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-0, in the quarterfinals. The singles title offers a pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, subject to eligibility requirements, adding Olympic stakes to her medal pursuit.

TIME announced its latest list Wednesday, recognizing 100 rising figures across fields including sports, entertainment and public life.

For Eala, the attention brings another audience to a career still taking shape. The competitive demands remain: improving her game, sustaining results and finding ways through stronger opposition.

Nadal’s opening offers something she can keep regardless of the next score: a place in the story of his own return to the court.