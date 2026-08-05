Rafael Nadal, Tennis Legends Send Strong Message to Alex Eala Before Canadian Open Debut

Alex Eala’s breakthrough week in Washington did more than deliver the first WTA title of her career. It earned the 21-year-old Filipina recognition from some of the most accomplished players in tennis.

Rafael Nadal, Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick each praised Eala after she completed a remarkable comeback against world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the Mubadala DC Open final.

Eala recovered from a set down to defeat Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title. She won the final eight games and did not face a break point after the rain-delayed match resumed Monday.

“Congratulations, Alex Eala,” Nadal wrote on X. “What an incredible week in Washington! A well-deserved trophy for all the hard work.”

Nadal also congratulated the Philippines and his academy, where Eala has trained since moving to Spain as a teenager. Navratilova shared Nadal’s post and added a succinct endorsement: “Well done!!!”

Andy Roddick Explains Alex Eala’s Importance to Tennis

Roddick offered a broader assessment on his Served podcast, arguing that Eala’s fearless play and enormous following make her success particularly valuable to the sport.

“She’s not scared to play the top players,” Roddick said. “There’s no doubt.”

The former world No. 1 noted that Eala is approaching the top 16, a ranking tier that would produce more favorable positioning at major tournaments. More importantly, Roddick said her popularity has the potential to turn millions of Filipinos into committed tennis followers.

“Everyone in tennis should be cheering for her,” Roddick said. “She’s literally carrying hundreds of millions of fans to our sport and saying, ‘You’re diehards now.’ This is great for the sport.”

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The praise is supported by more than Eala’s rapidly growing profile.

Following her victory over Pegula, Eala owns a 9-4 career record against top-10 opponents. Since 1990, only Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles recorded more victories through their first 13 matches against top-10 competition, according to the Australian Open.

Eala’s Washington run included victories over Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Pegula. She has now won five consecutive matches against top-10 opponents.

Eala Faces Alycia Parks on Canadian Open Centre Court

Eala will have little time to savor the milestone.

The No. 25 seed received a first-round bye at the Canadian Open and will face American Alycia Parks in the second round Wednesday at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. Tournament organizers placed the match on Centre Court amid extraordinary ticket demand.

According to the official order of play, Eala and Parks will follow the match between Fernandez and Renata Zarazua, which is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7 p.m. Eastern. Eala therefore does not have a fixed start time, though the match could begin around 9 p.m., depending on the preceding contest.

Parks defeated Eala 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Australian Open in January. Her powerful serve will present an immediate test for a player making a fast transition after an exhausting title run.

Eala, however, has already demonstrated why legends are paying attention: The bigger the stage and the better the opponent, the more comfortable she appears.