Alex Eala Left Blushing by NBA Champion’s Heartfelt US Open Message

Alex Eala congratulated Jordan Clarkson on his first NBA championship. A moment later, the New York Knicks guard had the Filipino tennis star searching for a response.

“I’m proud of you,” Clarkson told her during their meeting Thursday at the US Open.

“Oh, thank you! Oh my God!” Eala replied.

“No, seriously!”

“Don’t make me blush!”

It was an affectionate exchange between two athletes whose achievements have given Filipino fans reasons to celebrate across sports and continents. Clarkson arrived as an NBA champion. Eala entered US Open week with her first WTA singles title and a career-high ranking of No. 18.

But their conversation was less about collecting accomplishments than recognizing who comes along for the ride.

Alex Eala and Jordan Clarkson Share Filipino Connection

“Thanks for coming. Congratulations! I’m late to the party,” Eala told Clarkson in the video of their US Open meeting, acknowledging his championship with the Knicks.

“Congratulations to you!” he answered.

Eala then explained why meeting him felt meaningful.

“I wear my culture on my sleeve,” she said. “I’m sure you can understand, and it like brings so many people together.”

She spoke about the connections created through culture and nostalgia, something Filipinos living far from home can recognize in a familiar voice, a shared memory or a flag in a stadium.

Clarkson offered his own description.

“You know when you got Filipino blood, take the whole country with you, the whole province,” he said. “Yes, and we everywhere.”

Eala joked that she could recognize another Filipino on the street — and would certainly recognize him. They laughed, settling into a conversation that sounded more like two compatriots comparing experiences than a formal introduction.

“You know, we’re doing a lot for the country and the culture,” Clarkson said. “I think this has been a big year for the culture.”

“For the Philippines,” Eala replied.

His championship and her breakthrough provided the backdrop. Their shared understanding supplied the warmth.

Packed US Open Exhibition Gives Clarkson Reason to Be Proud

Eala’s Thursday appearance against Iva Jovic drew a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium during Stars of the Open, the exhibition benefiting the USTA Foundation.

The evening also offered a family moment: Eala and Jovic brought their fathers onto the court, each teaming with her dad for doubles later in the exhibition.

For fans, it was a chance to see the players outside the tension of a tournament match. For Clarkson, the Filipino flags stood out.

“I mean, the stadium looked great,” he told Eala. “Yeah, there’s a lot of Filipino flags in there, so I’m proud of you.”

His encouragement followed another revealing exchange. Eala pointed out that “the Philippines is basketball crazy.” Clarkson reminded her that she was helping broaden that picture.

“I mean, you leading the way for tennis.”

“Yeah, I mean I’m trying to make it bigger,” she said.

Then came a simple promise: “I’ll do my part.”

Clarkson carried the encouragement onto Instagram, posting a photograph of them standing with their arms crossed.

“KEEP BEING SPECIAL TWIN, GOODLUCK!! KILL IT!” he wrote, adding a Philippine flag and a teary-eyed emoji.

Eala reposted the message with “Coming from you” and “DA BEST.”

She had begun their meeting by congratulating a champion. She left with something that clearly mattered to her: his recognition that she was giving their country something to cheer for, too.