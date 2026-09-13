Alexander Zverev’s Multiple Abuse Allegations Resurface Amid US Open Victory

Alexander Zverev has won the 2026 US Open. However, while this amazing tennis accomplishment is happening, Zverev’s abuse allegations have resurfaced.

“Two-time Grand Slam champion. After falling short in the 2020 final, Zverev finally gets his New York moment,” The US Open announced.

Despite this, Zverev’s abuse allegations were mentioned during the broadcast.

“Abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev actually mentioned on air during a Grand Slam, especially in the final. Guess that’s a first?”

The Alexander Zverev Abuse Allegations

According to ESPN, there are two women who have accused Zverev of abuse.

The most recent was his former partner, Brenda Patea.

“According to a court document from October, Zverev was accused of ‘physically abusing and damaging the health of a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.’ The woman is his former partner, Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of his daughter. In an interview, Patea said Zverev pushed her into a wall and choked her,” ESPN reported.

As a result of this, Zverev was ordered to pay a substantial fine.

“On Oct. 2, 2023, a criminal court issued a fine of €450,000 (about $488,000) and a penalty order against Zverev,” the outlet wrote. “In German law, such an order can be used when there is compelling evidence to support the accusation and a trial is not deemed necessary. Defendants have the right to contest the order, which then results in a public trial.”

“Zverev contested the order and legally maintained the presumption of innocence until he stood trial.”

The Second Abuse Allegation Against Alexander Zverev

ESPN continues its report with a summary of what happened with Zverev’s other abuse allegations.

According to ESPN, Olya Sharypova was the other woman who claimed abuse at the hands of Zverev.

“Olya Sharypova, another previous partner of Zverev’s and a former tennis player, publicly came forward on Instagram in October 2020 with allegations of abuse at various places around the world, including in cities where ATP tournaments were being held,” the report states.

The second accuser details some of her allegations.

“Sharypova described multiple instances of violence, including Zverev allegedly punching her in the face, as well as smothering her with a pillow as she struggled to breathe. She said she feared for her life,” ESPN wrote.

Zverev claimed these allegations are baseless and that he is innocent of all charges.