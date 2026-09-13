Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, is a German actress, model and television presenter who has been with the tennis star for more than six years. Thomalla has her own successful career in Germany, but tennis fans may recognize her from Zverev’s player box at some of his biggest matches. Ahead of Zverev’s U.S. Open Men’s Final against Ben Shelton, here’s what you need to know.

1. Sophia Thomalla Has Been Dating Alexander Zverev Since 2020

Thomalla and Zverev have been together since 2020, and she has become a regular presence at his tennis matches.

Zverev opened up about the importance of having Thomalla by his side during a December 2021 interview with a German tennis magazine.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Zverev said. “I play extremely well with her behind me.”

Fans also got a closer look at their relationship during season 2 of Netflix’s “Break Point,” which documented Zverev’s recovery from the serious ankle injury he suffered in 2022.

Thomalla revealed one thing about Zverev that sometimes tests her patience.

“He’s always late in every situation, and I’m losing my mind,” she said.

2. Sophia Thomalla Comes From a Famous German Family

Thomalla was born in East Berlin on Oct. 6, 1989. Her parents, Simone Thomalla and André Vetters, are both actors.

She spent her childhood in several parts of Germany, living in Berlin, Cologne, Kleinmachnow and Gelsenkirchen.

Thomalla eventually followed her parents into the entertainment industry and established a career of her own in front of the camera.

3. Alexander Zverev & His Girlfriend Have a Secret Handshake

Thomalla frequently travels to support Zverev at tournaments and was there when he won the ATP Paris Masters in November 2024.

The couple drew even more attention at the Australian Open in January 2025 when cameras caught them performing a secret handshake before his matches.

When a reporter asked Zverev about their routine, he joked about how cool the couple considered it.

“Look, man, you got to understand we are German, this is the coolest version of German that you can be,” Zverev said. “This is the top of German coolness, it does not go any further than that.”

4. Thomalla Previously Dated Gavin Rossdale

Before dating Zverev, Thomalla was in a relationship with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The two were spotted together in London in April 2017. At the time, a source told People, “They’re friends, introduced by a mutual friend.”

Thomalla and Rossdale made their relationship Instagram official that July and dated for more than a year before eventually splitting.

Before Rossdale, Thomalla was married to Norwegian musician Andy LaPlegua. They married in March 2016 and announced their divorce in May 2017.

5. Sophia Thomalla Has Built Her Own Career Outside of Tennis

Thomalla had an established entertainment career long before she became a familiar face to tennis fans.

She has worked as a model, actress and television presenter in Germany. She also hosted a German adaptation of “Are You the One?,” the dating show that originally premiered on MTV in the United States in 2014, according to Variety.

Her career extends beyond television. Thomalla is also an entrepreneur and the founder of Hardkorn Spirits.