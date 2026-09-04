Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Reacts to US Open News

After winning his first career Grand Slam title at the French Open this summer, Alexander Zverev looks to add another trophy to his mantle at the 2026 US Open.

“I was very happy to have finally lifted my first Grand Slam trophy, but now, once you do it, you want more. You want to keep going, you want to continue playing good tennis, and hopefully be a contender for the next one as well,” Zverev told JioHotStar.

“Of course, I’m happy that it happened, but we’re in New York now, and I want to try and do it again. I feel like I’m finding my rhythm; I feel like I’m finding my game again, which is a very nice feeling. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, and hopefully I can be at my best again.”

However, Zverev, the No. 1 seed at Flushing Meadows, nearly made a very early, first-round exit against Lorenzo Sonego.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Reacts to His Thrilling Comeback Win

Zverev ultimately fought back to defeat the Italian 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7-9), 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round. Sonego and Zverev battled it out well into Wednesday morning, a grueling four-hour and 53-minute showdown.

Cheering Zverev on at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla.

While Thomalla posted several photos of the couple exploring New York City and Brooklyn on her Instagram Stories during Fan Week, she’s kept a low profile since the tournament started.

However, she showed her support for Zverev, liking the US Open’s video post that read, “Zverev perseveres after a five-setter.”

Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s 29th birthday in April. They share two dogs, Mischka and Buba. Zverev has a daughter, Mayla, from his previous relationship with Brenda Patea.

Alexander Zverev Faces Quentin Halys in the Second Round of the 2026 US Open

Next up, Zverev takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys, an opponent he’s defeated twice in 2026. While the German tennis star found himself in deep trouble in the first round, he’s heavily favored to defeat Halys.

“I think there’s definitely room for improvement,” Zverev joked after his unexpected marathon match in the first round.

While he admitted to missing a few more backhands than usual, “Overall, I think it was a great, tough battle, and I think it was a match that I needed after the last couple of weeks.”

Zverev also gave Sonego his flowers. “I would say I would have one of the fastest second serves on tour, and he was attacking it all the time,” the top seed said. “So he played amazing. I have to give credit to him, but yeah, I’m just happy that in the end I managed to win.”