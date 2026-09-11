Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Shows Support at US Open

Alexander Zverev got off to a rough start at the 2026 US Open. Zverev defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7-9), 7-5, 6-4 in a four-hour and 53-minute showdown before taking over four-and-a-half hours to eliminate Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

However, after two all-nighters, the German star hit his stride, advancing to his fourth Grand Slam final on the year.

“I think the more often that you get to that stage, the more normal it becomes, which is something that you should never take for granted,” Zverev told reporters of his consistency this season. “I think it’s a very special feeling when it becomes normality.”

After a dominant 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, Zverev takes on Karen Khachanov on Friday, September 11.

Khachanov, who entered the tournament unseeded, knows he faces a tough battle against the No. 1 seed. “He’s been in the top five for so many years,” the Russian star told reporters. “This year he did also step forward. He won his first Grand Slam, played the final in Wimbledon, as well. He’s coming up really in hot form.”

Fans keeping an eye out for Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, may be disappointed on Friday. While she arrived to New York City with Zverev at the start of the tournament, she’s kept an impressively low profile throughout his run.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Liked His ‘Final Four’ Message

After defeating van de Zandschulp, “⚡️Final Four⚡️,” Zverev posted on Instagram. “See you Friday @usopen 🎾🇺🇸.” Thomalla quietly supported her longtime boyfriend by liking the post. Zverev is just the ninth man in the Open Era to reach all four Grand Slam semifinals in a season.

Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s birthday in April. They share two dogs, Mischka and Buba. Zverev has a daughter, Mayla, from his previous relationship with Brenda Patea.

Sophia Thomalla Posts Photos With Alexander Zverev on Their Dogs’ Instagram Account

While Thomalla keeps her Instagram page mostly work related, she likes to share messages to Zverev through their dogs’ Instagram account. Last month, the couple celebrated Mischka’s first birthday with adorable party hats.

After Zverev won his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, Thomalla posted on Mishka’s Instagram Stories a photo of Zverev and wrote, “Proud.”

The German “Are You the One?” reality show host wasn’t at Roland Garros for his title win, but immediately hopped on a train to Paris afterward to celebrate.

Thomalla also posted their vacation photos in Spain from their dog’s Instagram account in July. She captioned a photo of the couple while posing on a boat, “My parents took me on a boat trip ❤️ #ThisIsMyCrew #BornToBeSpoiled #RoyalTreatmentOnly.”