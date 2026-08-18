Amanda Anisimova Makes Strong Alex Eala Statement After Cincinnati Open Win

Alex Eala will have to wait for her 10th career win against a Top 10 player after losing to World No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in Monday’s Round of 32 match at the 2026 Cincinnati Open.

Eala squandered a 2-0 lead in the third and final set, losing 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, with Anisimova winning six straight games to advance to the next round. The loss also snapped the rising Filipina star’s five-match winning streak against players in the Top 10.

The first set was a back-and-forth, highlighted by the fifth game lasting for 20 minutes.

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It was a very close and entertaining match, which was also the first time Eala and Anisimova faced each other.

Amanda Anisimova’s Alex Eala Post-Match Statement

After her win, Amanda Anisimova had a lot of praise for Alex Eala. She credited Eala for pushing her in their first-ever matchup.

“I know Alex is such a great player and such a fighter,” Anisimova said in her post-match interview, via Tennis Head. “I knew it was gonna be a really tough match.”

The current World No. 10 added, “I’m really proud of her performance, actually, for being able to find a way to push myself there in the middle of the match. I’m very happy that I was able to find my tennis and start fighting.”

Anisimova also mentioned the support the sport is receiving since the 21-year-old Filipina’s popularity took over.

“There was quite a bit of support for me tonight, so I really appreciate that, because I know how loved Alex is,” Anisimova said. “And for good reason. But I really appreciated it because I felt like I needed a pick-me-up in this match because it’s past my bedtime.”

The match was initially scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST before being pushed back to around 10:20 p.m. EST.

What’s Next for Alex Eala and Amanda Anisimova?

Alex Eala will have around a week off to rest and prepare for the 2026 US Open. Eala is set to team up with men’s World No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first-round of the US Open mixed doubles on August 25.

Eala is also scheduled to play against her friend, fellow rising star and women’s World No. 18 Iva Jovic in an exhibition match at the Stars of the Open on August 27.

The 21-year-old’s opponent in the first round of the women’s singles tournament has yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova will face women’s World No. 7 Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.