Aryna Sabalenka Fiancé Georgios Frangulis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgios Frangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur, race car driver, and the fiancé of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, who is preparing to play in her fourth straight US Open final. Frangulis and Sabalenka were first spotted together in April 2024 and became engaged in 2026 after two years of dating. He has regularly supported Sabalenka from the stands, including during her back-to-back US Open championship runs, while building a business that has expanded worldwide. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Georgios Frangulis Studied Law but Knew He Wanted to Be an Entrepreneur

Frangulis was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and studied law at FAAP, Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, in 2014.

However, law was never where he saw his future. Frangulis told Forbes Brazil that he did not complete his degree or take the Brazilian bar exam.

“I always knew I wouldn’t be a lawyer,” Frangulis said. “What I really wanted was to be an entrepreneur.”

That ambition eventually led him to create Oakberry, the company that would turn him into an internationally recognized entrepreneur.

2. Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé Founded Oakberry & Grew It to More Than 700 Stores

Frangulis founded Oakberry in December 2016. The superfood company specializes in açaí bowls and smoothies, tying his business directly to his Brazilian roots.

“Açaí, as a fruit, only exists because of the subsistence culture of riverside communities in the Amazon Rainforest,” Frangulis told Forbes Brazil in 2023.

Oakberry grew to more than 700 stores across over 40 countries and raised $67 million in capital in late 2023.

Frangulis also appeared on the cover of Forbes Brazil in June 2023. He marked the accomplishment on Instagram, writing, “You can’t pretend it’s just another day or just another magazine, for any entrepreneur it’s an accomplishment. Let’s keep going!”

3. Georgios Frangulis Is Also a Race Car Driver

Business isn’t Frangulis’ only major interest. He is also a motorsports enthusiast who has competed in 128 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races.

Frangulis told Forbes Brazil that he maintains a physical training routine and attends therapy twice a week to help manage pressure.

“If I maintain a routine of physical training in my daily life, in addition to psychological support to cope with the pressure [therapy twice a week], I’m always prepared for the moment of driving,” he said. “Getting in the car and racing is one of the few moments when nothing else matters.”

4. He Supported Aryna Sabalenka Through a Difficult Period

Frangulis and Sabalenka were first spotted together at the Mutua Madrid Open in April 2024. Their relationship began shortly after Sabalenka lost her former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, who died by suicide in March 2024.

Sabalenka later described Frangulis as an important source of support as she dealt with her grief.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Sabalenka told People in August 2024.

Frangulis has since become a familiar presence at her matches. Sabalenka publicly thanked him after winning Cincinnati in 2024, joking after accidentally referring to him in the plural.

“Thank you to my boyfriends — I said boyfriends, oh my god,” she said before correcting herself. “Thank you to my boyfriend for keeping me happy every day.”

5. Georgios Frangulis Proposed After 2 Years of Dating

After two years together, Frangulis took the next step in their relationship by proposing to Sabalenka during a romantic outdoor proposal.

Their engagement came as Sabalenka continued one of the most successful stretches of her tennis career.

Frangulis has been there for several of those milestones. He watched Sabalenka win the Cincinnati Masters in August 2024 and the US Open the following month. He also knows how to lighten the mood after a difficult result.

Following Sabalenka’s loss to Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open final, Frangulis shared a photo of the couple with Jackie Chan and joked, “At least we met Jackie Chan (which is cool af).”

Now Sabalenka is chasing another milestone. Her 7-5, 6-2 semifinal victory over Jessica Pegula sent her into a fourth consecutive US Open final, where she has the chance to become only the third woman to win three straight women’s singles titles in New York.