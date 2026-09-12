Aryna Sabalenka Sends Romantic Message to Fiancé at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from clinching her third consecutive US Open title. If she can defeat Elena Rybakina on September 12, who usurped her world No. 1 title this week, Sabalenka will be the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-2014) to three-peat at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka has a career 10-7 record against Rybakina, and she’s ready to notch her 20th consecutive win at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“I want to go all the way,” Sabalenka said after defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinal.

“It’s going to be [a] really tough match,” she said of Rybakina. “She’s a big server. She really improved over the years on the baseline game, so it’s going to be a physically and mentally tough match. But, as I said, I’m ready for the fight. I’m ready to do everything to get the win, so I’m excited for that match.”

Sitting in the player’s box during the women’s final showdown, Sabalenka’s fiancé, Georgios Frangulis. The Brazilian businessman and the tennis star plan to wed after the US Open next year.

Aryna Sabalenka and Her Fiance, Georgios Frangulis, Celebrated His Birthday During the US Open

Before taking on Pegula on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka posted several photos of the couple on Instagram to celebrate her future husband’s 38th birthday. She captioned the post, “happy birthday to my FIANCÉ ❤️‍🔥 all I need…”

Long before proposing with a massive engagement ring on March 3, he first met the tennis star when she became an ambassador for Oakberry in the fall of 2023.

Not only did his company bring him massive financial success, but it also helped him meet the love of his life.

Frangulis told Vogue that “they were somewhere ‘in between’ business colleagues and romantic partners” by March 2024. Now, they’re inseparable. He bases his travel around Sabalenka’s tournament schedule, and while Frangulis receives backlash for always being at her matches and ignoring his business, knows the haters couldn’t be more wrong.

Now, Sabalenka is planning how many children shed’s like have and when.

Georgios Frangulis Loves Seeing Fiancée Aryna Sabalenka Being Her ‘Authentic’ Self on the Court

While Sabalenka gets backlash for her fiery and emotional reactions during tennis matches, Frangulis believes that’s what makes her special.

“People know when you’re being authentic, being your true self,” Frangulis told Vogue. “There’s always going to be something tricky in a match, because Aryna’s going to say what she feels. And she’s going to do the same on Instagram and TikTok. That makes her special.

“But I’ve always told her that to stay composed, she has to try to attach herself to the facts, to what is actually happening, and not to what’s coming to her mind. And the fact is that she’s the best in the game, and she can always handle it, always jump back and get it done. It’s not about erasing those emotions. It’s about using them in her favor—making it one of her superpowers instead of her kryptonite.”