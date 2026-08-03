Jessica Pegula Sends Strong Message to Alex Eala, Filipino Fans After Upset Loss

Jessica Pegula had every reason to make her runner-up speech brief.

The top-seeded American had watched control of the Mubadala DC Open final disappear in a rush. After winning the first set Sunday, Pegula returned from an overnight rain suspension Monday and lost 10 of the final 13 games as Alex Eala completed a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback.

Yet Pegula did not dwell on the defeat. Instead, the world’s No. 3-ranked player used the moment to recognize Eala’s rapid ascent and the Filipino supporters helping carry her around the world.

Pegula congratulated Eala on an outstanding tournament before reflecting on how dramatically the 21-year-old’s career has changed since their first meeting.

“You’re an amazing player,” Pegula told Eala during the trophy ceremony.

Jessica Pegula Praises Alex Eala’s Rise

Pegula first faced Eala in the 2025 Miami Open semifinals, winning a tense three-set match to end the Filipina left-hander’s breakthrough run.

Sixteen months later, Eala reversed the result on an even larger stage.

Pegula led by a set when rain forced the final to be suspended Sunday. Eala emerged sharper when play resumed, capturing the second set before racing through the decider without surrendering a game.

The victory made Eala the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title. It also represented her fifth consecutive victory over a top-10 opponent and moved her to a career-high No. 20 in the rankings, according to Reuters.

Pegula had seen the transformation up close.

She praised Eala’s improvement over the previous two seasons and acknowledged the increasingly passionate crowds that follow her from tournament to tournament.

“It’s not fun to play against,” Pegula joked, “but I do appreciate the really fun atmosphere.”

Pegula Thanks Eala’s Filipino Supporters

The final took place in Washington, but Filipino flags, shirts and chants filled the stadium. Even against an American playing on home soil, Eala enjoyed the louder share of support.

Pegula did not resent it. She embraced what it represented.

“You guys are still helping grow tennis around the world,” Pegula told the Filipino fans in remarks shared by The Tennis Letter.

The former two-time Washington champion also thanked the spectators who returned for an unusual Monday final, joking that some of them might have taken the day off from work. She recognized tournament employees, volunteers, security personnel and ball kids for working an additional day after persistent rain disrupted Sunday’s schedule.

Pegula also thanked organizers for prioritizing player safety rather than rushing the women back onto a damp court.

Her disappointment was still visible. Pegula had been chasing another Washington title after winning the tournament for the first time in 2019. She had also opened the final in command before Eala decisively changed its direction.

Still, Pegula understood that the afternoon belonged to something larger.

Eala had not merely collected her first trophy. She had opened another door for Philippine tennis, surrounded by a community determined to follow her through it.

Pegula lost the match. Her gracious message ensured she did not lose sight of the moment.