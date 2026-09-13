Ben Shelton’s Olympic Gold Medalist Girlfriend, Trinity Rodman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Trinity Rodman is a soccer star with the Washington Spirit and the U.S. women’s national team. The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, she has built a successful professional sports career. She is also the girlfriend of tennis star Ben Shelton. Ahead of Shelton’s appearance in the U.S. Open Men’s Final, here’s what you need to know.

1. Trinity Rodman Is a Soccer Star & the Daughter of Dennis Rodman

Rodman comes from an athletic family, but she has made a name for herself on the soccer field.

She was born to former NBA star Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife, Michelle Moyer. Her older brother, DJ Rodman, played college basketball.

Rodman was raised mainly by her mother and has spoken openly about a distant, largely estranged relationship with her father.

She went on to become a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League and represents the U.S. women’s national team. She is also an Olympic gold medalist.

Rodman returned to the Spirit in August 2025 after missing time with a back injury and immediately made an impact. She entered a game against the Portland Thorns for the final 14 minutes and scored the winning goal.

Shelton, who was competing in Toronto, celebrated the moment from afar.

“One-year anniversary of her incredible goal at the Olympics, hadn’t played in 100-something days, and she goes in and in 15 minutes scores a banger,” he told the ATP Tour. “It’s pretty cool, especially [because] she was emotional. I’m always happy for her.”

2. Trinity Rodman Made the First Move With Ben Shelton

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Rodman has admitted she took the lead in starting their relationship.

During an August 2026 appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, she revealed that she invited Shelton to stay with her before the two had even met in person.

“I fully committed to this guy that I didn’t even meet yet, for him to stay at my house for the weekend. It’s actually crazy, it’s insane, but it worked out,” she said.

Rodman previously said that she asked Shelton when he planned to visit her.

“I was like, ‘Hey, when you gonna come visit me?’ and he was like, ‘I’ll come right now,’” she said. “So then he flew out and the rest is history.”

3. She Shut Down One Story About How She & Shelton Met

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Frances Tiafoe claimed he helped bring Shelton and Rodman together after the couple went public with their relationship.

Rodman had a different version of events.

“I don’t know if I want everyone to know the story [of how we met], but I can assure you Frances was not the reason we met or got together. I don’t know why he’s taking credit for that,” she said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “Me and Ben can both cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing.”

Shelton also denied that Tiafoe brought them together.

4. Trinity Rodman & Ben Shelton Make Long Distance Work

Rodman and Shelton’s careers frequently take them to different cities and countries, making long-distance dating part of their relationship.

“It has its challenges, but it’s definitely worth it,” Shelton told Town & Country. “It’s not something that we’re not used to—it’s been the story of our lives, especially me being on the road all the time. It’s just normal life stuff.”

Their schedules can also complicate birthdays and other celebrations.

“For us, it’s so hard to celebrate anything, literally. Even for our birthdays, we celebrated them, like the week before and the week after. We celebrate on the phone. Thankfully for preseason, with Spirit, I’ll be going to Florida, and he’ll be there,” Rodman said via Cosmopolitan.

5. Trinity Rodman Has Become One of Shelton’s Biggest Supporters

Rodman has made time to watch Shelton compete despite her own busy soccer schedule. She has attended tournaments including the BMW Open, Wimbledon and the Canadian Open.

After winning an ATP 250 tournament in June 2026, Shelton credited his girlfriend with bringing him some luck.

“I wanna thank my girlfriend for flying here from Brazil. I won a title at I think every tournament that she’s been at this year. You’re definitely the lucky charm,” he said during his victory speech.

Rodman called herself Shelton’s “#1 fan” on Instagram in June 2026. She later surprised him in Montreal at the Canadian Open to celebrate another tournament victory.