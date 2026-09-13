Ben Shelton Gets Heartfelt Will Smith Message Before U.S. Open Final

Ben Shelton is one win away from achieving a tennis player’s dream.

On Sunday, September 13th, 2026, Shelton will go toe-to-toe with Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open. The Men’s Singles Final match will be broadcast at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Ben Shelton Gets Heartfelt Message From Will Smith Before US Open Final

Following Shelton’s victory at the U.S. Open semifinal, Hollywood superstar Will Smith shared a heartfelt message with Shelton.

Smith shared it on his Instagram stories.

“Inspired by you @benshelton. Keep goin’,” the caption of Smith’s story reads. Shelton shared Smith’s message on his own Instagram stories.

Ben Shelton Can End 23-Year Drought

Sunday’s U.S. Open Final match represents a first for Shelton.

It is the first major final of his career; however, it could be an even bigger deal than that. Shelton could be the player to end the USA’s drought at the U.S. Open.

“Shelton was less than a year old when Andy Roddick hoisted the trophy at the 2003 US Open — and now he is the one with the chance to end the drought,” ESPN reports. “He will take on top-seeded Alexander Zverev, the French Open champion, on Sunday. It has been 23 — long, agonizing, much-discussed — years since an American man won a major title.”

“And while the women have carried the country’s tennis hopes and dreams in the interim with a staggering 25 titles since 2003, just two other men have even reached a Slam final.”

Alexander Zverev Presents Big Challenge For Ben Shelton

Despite this optimism in Shelton’s chances, he faces a tough opponent. Yahoo Sports breaks down why.

“When Ben Shelton takes the court at the 2026 US Open final Sunday, with all of Arthur Ashe Stadium behind him, he will represent the USA’s best chance at ending a 23-year men’s Grand Slam drought since the retirement of Andy Roddick,” the outlet reports. “In his way will be Alexander Zverev, the tournament’s No. 1 seed and the consensus third-best player in the world.”

“A man playing his third straight Grand Slam final, who is 24-0 against players not named Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in majors this year.”

No matter what, Sunday’s match will be an entertaining one for both spectator and participant.