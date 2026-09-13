Ben Shelton’s Sister Emma: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emma Shelton is the older sister of American tennis star Ben Shelton and a former Division I college tennis player who has built a career outside the sport. Emma has also become a familiar face in Ben’s player box, and their sibling relationship has produced some memorable moments during his biggest tournaments. With Ben facing Alexander Zverev in the 2026 U.S. Open Men’s Final as he chases his first Grand Slam title, here’s what you need to know.

1. Emma Shelton Was a Standout Tennis Player Before Starting Her Career in Finance

It was lovely to see Ben Shelton pay a loving tribute to his family after getting to his maiden Grand Slam final. Here he is pictured with his Dad Bryan, Sister Emma and Mum Lisa. Seem a close knit lovely family. 🫶 https://t.co/K11oXjGx8O pic.twitter.com/cC3xeS2y7w — Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 12, 2026

Emma grew up playing the same sport that eventually made her younger brother famous.

Born in 2001, she attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, where she became one of the area’s top tennis players. The Gainesville Sun named Emma its Player of the Year three times, and she ranked among Florida’s top players in the 18-and-under division.

When Emma signed with the University of South Carolina in November 2018, she described reaching the Division I level as a longtime goal.

“I have been working toward this goal since I was so young. And to be able to share it with my friends and family is an amazing feeling,” she told the outlet.

Emma later transferred to the University of Florida, where she won multiple singles and doubles titles. She climbed as high as No. 84 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings in 2021.

2. Tennis Runs Through the Shelton Family

Emma and Ben grew up surrounded by tennis.

Their father, Bryan Shelton, played professionally before becoming a college coach. He coached the University of Florida men’s tennis team while Emma competed for the school’s women’s program.

Emma told The Gainesville Sun in 2019 that Bryan made time to help his children with their games despite his coaching responsibilities.

“My dad takes a lot of time out of his day to train me and my brother (Ben) before he gets to work with all the guys on his team at 7 in the morning,” Emma said.

Their mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, also played competitive tennis, making Emma and Ben part of a family with deep ties to the sport.

3. Emma Shelton Left Competitive Tennis for a Career at Morgan Stanley

Emma ultimately took a different professional path than her younger brother.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May 2023.

She joined Morgan Stanley full-time in January 2024 as a senior client and workplace engagement associate. Emma continued moving up at the investment bank and was promoted to alternative investments specialist in July 2026.

Her job has unexpectedly become part of Ben’s tennis story thanks to some very public requests from her younger brother.

4. Ben Shelton Asked Morgan Stanley to Give His Sister Time Off During Wimbledon

Emma traveled to Wimbledon in 2025 to support Ben, joining their parents, Bryan and Lisa, and Ben’s girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, in his player box.

One problem: Emma had a job to get back to.

Ben used one of his on-court interviews to make a public appeal to Morgan Stanley, jokingly asking the company to give his sister additional paid time off so she could stay in London and keep watching him play.

The unusual request worked. Morgan Stanley granted Emma the extra time off, allowing her to stay at Wimbledon.

It wasn’t the last time Ben would bring his sister’s work schedule into one of his post-match interviews.

5. Emma Shelton Got Another Shoutout During Ben’s Historic U.S. Open Run

Ben once again put Emma’s employer in the spotlight during his run to the 2026 U.S. Open Men’s Final.

After stunning defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, Ben gave his sister another public shoutout. This time, he asked her bosses to cut her some slack after she stayed at the tournament so late that she was up past 3 a.m. ahead of a workday.

The moment came after one of the biggest victories of Ben’s career. The No. 8 seed defeated Alcaraz in a five-set thriller, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7).