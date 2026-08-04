Canadian Open Makes Major Alex Eala Decision After Historic Title Run

Alex Eala needed only one tournament to outgrow the Canadian Open’s second-largest stadium.

Toronto tournament director Karl Hale announced that Eala’s opening match at the National Bank Open will be played on Center Court after ticket demand exceeded the 2,800-seat capacity of the Grandstand.

“Our Grandstand court is 2,800 seats,” Hale told Tennis Channel. “We can’t put her on there because she probably sold upwards of 5,000 tickets.”

Eala’s Wednesday night session at Sobeys Stadium is sold out. According to Tennis365, Serena Williams is the only other player believed to have produced a Wednesday night sellout in Toronto during the past 20 years.

The comparison is remarkable because Canadian star Leylah Fernandez is also scheduled during Wednesday night’s session. Fernandez, whom Eala defeated during her championship run in Washington, will face Renata Zarazua before Eala takes the court. Yet Hale specifically credited Eala for the surge in sales.

When Will Alex Eala Play Alycia Parks?

Eala will face American Alycia Parks in the second round Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The match is scheduled fourth on Center Court and will follow Fernandez-Zarazua, which will begin no earlier than 7 p.m. Eastern time. That makes an Eala start around 9 p.m. possible, although the exact time will depend on the length of the preceding match.

For viewers in the Philippines, the Eala-Parks match is expected to begin Thursday morning, likely around 9 a.m. Philippine time.

The official WTA order of play remains subject to change.

Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament in the United States. Canadian viewers can watch on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, while coverage in the Philippines is available through Premier Sports, Premier Sports 2 and the BlastTV app. DAZN Philippines also carries the tournament.

Eala, seeded 25th, received a first-round bye. Parks advanced by defeating qualifier Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva 6-4, 6-4.

Parks Presents Immediate Test After Eala’s Title Run

The matchup brings an uncomfortable bit of recent history for Eala.

Parks defeated her in the first round of the 2026 Australian Open, rallying from a disastrous opening set to win 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. The 6-foot-1 American struck 12 aces in that match, using her power to take time away from Eala once she found her range.

Eala arrives in Toronto under dramatically different circumstances.

The 21-year-old defeated Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, Fernandez, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula to capture her first WTA title in Washington. Her 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback against Pegula made her the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles championship and lifted her to a career-high No. 20 ranking.

Her greatest concern may be recovery. Rain pushed the Washington final into Monday, leaving Eala only one full day to travel, recover and prepare for Parks.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” Eala said Tuesday, per Christian’s Court. “My mind’s just been going back and forth between focusing on the next match and, ‘Wow, did I really just do that?’”

Celebration will have to wait.

“I have, I guess, all my life to celebrate my first WTA title,” Eala said.

Toronto’s response suggests that title changed more than Eala’s ranking. She entered Washington as a rising attraction. She arrived in Canada as a player too popular for any court but the biggest one.