Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Physical Struggle, Asks For Privacy During Grueling U.S. Open Loss

Carlos Alcaraz tried to get some privacy from a courtside camera during a difficult moment in his marathon U.S. Open quarterfinal loss to Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz and Shelton battled for five sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the American pulled off a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory. The match did not finish until 3:33 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

Before the fifth set began, Alcaraz was sitting in his courtside chair when a camera approached from his right. The Spaniard repeatedly motioned for the camera to move away as he appeared to realize he was about to vomit.

The camera eventually moved behind Alcaraz, who continued asking for privacy before vomiting into a towel.

Carlos Alcaraz Pushes Through Physical Struggle Against Ben Shelton

The late-night scene drew attention from tennis fans on X, with several pointing to the demanding conditions and length of the match.

“The US Open conditions are brutal. Still fighting through it, that’s champion mentality,” one person wrote.

Another suggested exhaustion was responsible, writing, “He is vomiting from exhaustion, not from sickness. A great match of both.”

A third pointed to the unusually late match as a possible factor.

“Tennis players are used to late starts, but this one is so late that it may have thrown off his meal planning,” the person wrote.

Alcaraz did not blame his loss on the incident. Instead, he acknowledged how physically demanding the match had become while crediting himself for continuing to fight.

“I mean it was close, it really was close, so I was disappointed I didn’t get the win in the end, but I’m just happy … physically I was really tired, but I found a way to push myself,” Alcaraz said after the match.

Alcaraz said he began feeling better during the fifth set, but Shelton ultimately prevailed in the deciding tiebreak.

Carlos Alcaraz ‘Proud’ After Return From 4-Month Injury Layoff

The U.S. Open marked Alcaraz’s first tournament after spending more than four months sidelined with a wrist injury.

His loss to Shelton ended an 18-match Grand Slam winning streak, but Alcaraz focused on what he accomplished in his return.

“I leave the court happy,” Alcaraz said. “I leave the court with a smile. I am proud of myself, how I fought.”

Alcaraz also gave Shelton full credit for surviving the five-set battle.

“Shelton played a very complete, very mature match,” Alcaraz said in Spanish. “He knew exactly what to do at every moment. And, physically, he’s a beast. It seemed like he had no weaknesses whatsoever.”

The victory marked the biggest of Shelton’s career and moved him within one win of the U.S. Open final.

“It was a war,” Shelton said. “Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I’ve had in my career, for sure.”

Shelton will next face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open semifinal on Friday.

The matchup guarantees that an American man will advance to the U.S. Open final.